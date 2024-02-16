Nu Skin 2023 Revenue Down 12% To $1.97 Billion

By Team Business For Home

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results slightly above its latest guidance.

“While we continue to work toward our long-term vision of becoming the world’s leading integrated beauty and wellness platform, our progress was impacted by persistent macro-economic pressures and disruptions associated with transforming our business,”

said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO.

“This was particularly evident with our fourth quarter results, which were down in our Americas, South Korea and Europe & Africa segments. This was offset by seasonal promotions in Mainland China, stabilization in Japan and modest growth in our Hong Kong/Taiwan segment. In addition, we achieved strong growth in our Rhyz businesses, which accounted for 13 percent of our revenue in the fourth quarter.

“We are committed to generating long-term enterprise value by repositioning our company to win in the rapidly evolving beauty and wellness industries by further transforming our core Nu Skin business and accelerating investment in our rapidly growing Rhyz ecosystem,”

continued Napierski.

“To enhance this transformation, we are reassessing our approach to capital allocation to invest in long-term growth and business evolution. This initiative aims to grant us increased financial flexibility, enabling us to effectively seize forthcoming growth opportunities.

This includes rebalancing our dividend payout ratio to be in line with or better than our industry peers. With the additional available capital, we will focus our investments relatively evenly across three key initiatives: 1) accelerating the growth opportunities in Rhyz; 2) facilitating a new market expansion model beginning with India anticipated in 2025; and 3) furthering the build-out of our digital-first affiliate opportunity platform.

While we continue to navigate the challenges of a business transformation amid these disruptive times, we have fine-tuned our strategy and remain confident in our ability to generate long-term growth and value for shareholders.”

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature.

Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company’s strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business.

Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children’s health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

