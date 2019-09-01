Now Is the Time for Video Content

By Srijana Angdembey

In partnership with Convince and Convert, we bring you On the Fly—a new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

This week’s episode features Zontee Hou, senior strategist of Convince and Convert and founder of New York City-based strategic marketing agency and consultancy, Media Volery. Zontee shares with us the importance of using video as a digital marketing tool and tips to master video production.

For both B2B and B2C marketers, video is such an important medium. A study from Domo showed that in 2018 during every minute of the year, more than 4.3 million YouTube videos were consumed. Marketers understand the importance of video but how do you get good at creating videos?

Practice makes perfect, says Zontee. No one gets good right away. Try to create a video a day just for internal use to get comfortable in front of the camera. Watch and learn from the experts like Zontee and others on our “On the Fly” segment. Creating videos can feel daunting at first, but remember to not get stuck on the production values and to focus on content instead.

Watch the full video:

