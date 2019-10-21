Nominee Submissions for the 2020 Markie Awards Open Until January 24

By Shea Gordon

You can submit yourself or someone else as nominees for the 2020 Markies from October 21 to January 24. For more than a decade, the Markie Awards have celebrated the art and science of digital marketing. During that time, honorees have pushed the bounds of what’s possible in digital. In 2019, the awards marked a new phase in that evolution by expanding to honor the architects of standout customer experiences spanning marketing, sales, service, and commerce.

The 14th annual Markies Awards winners will be announced on March 25, 2020, at Oracle Modern Customer Experience. Winning entries are that those that spur action, forge connections, change minds, and push the boundaries of what CX can accomplish. In particular, we look for entries that:

Inspire us

Provide measurable results

Think quality over quantity

Why Should You Enter?

If your organization has been achieving top-notch CX, it’s time you were recognized by your peers. By winning, you can:

See your names along with previous winners, such as Cisco, Dell, Hilton, Lenovo, and TD Armitrade

Build buzz for yourself, since the 2020 Markies Awards ceremony will take place at Oracle Modern Customer Experience in Chicago, the conference that connects the legends who are charting the future of CX

Earn some well-deserved praise and recognition

Please note that:

The Markies is a global program that honors innovation and achievement in CX from every industry. All CX professionals and organizations from around the world and in marketing, sales, service, and commerce are eligible to enter.

You can enter for multiple categories, but we ask that you please enter a specific campaign for one category only. Also, your campaign needs to have taken place in the past year.

You do not need to be present at the awards show to win. You can choose someone to accept on your behalf.

You cannot enter a campaign for a past category, as the Markies change their categories every year.

You can look back at the 2019 winners with our 13th Annual Markies Lookbook.

The 2020 Markies Awards categories can be found here.

Don’t be shy and don’t hesitate. Submit nominees for the 2020 Markies starting October 21. You have until January 24.

Submit à

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/WP8DTbQ5LgA/nominee-submissions-for-the-2020-markie-awards-open-until-january-24