Nikken Out Of Business In Europe

Nikken, a direct sales company founded in Japan in 1975, announced it will close its operations in Europe effective March 31, 2023.

The company cited stressors within the economic climate and the increasingly high cost of manufacturing coupled with supply chain shortages as the cause of the closure.

“We are proud to have been a part of the European economy for more than two decades, and we are grateful for the loyalty and support of the independent consultants throughout the years,”

said Nikken President and CEO Luis Kasuga.

“We acknowledge the disruption this may cause and are doing our best to ensure a smooth transition for the independent consultants and their customers.”

About Nikken

Nikken is a business with a transforming purpose, a global company with an inclusive, equitable and collaborative trading system. The spirit of entrepreneurship at Nikken is inspired by the 5 Pillars of Wellness™. These pillars promote a balanced lifestyle through Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, Healthy Family, Healthy Society and Healthy Finances.

Each product Nikken develops and produces is designed as a solution to promote wellness and to help benefit the Global Wellness Community. These products embody the 5 Pillars of Wellness™, which promote Active Wellness and help Nikken Consultants on their path to financial wellbeing.

