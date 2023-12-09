New Products, Events & Promotions: A November to Remember for GO Global

By Team Business For Home International

November was a month of major accomplishments, groundbreaking announcements, and a surge of energy for GO.

Kicking off with the first ever G7 leadership event in Bali, followed by new product launches, promotions & exciting announcements, the month of November proved to be exactly what was needed to help GO close the year strong!

The first ever G7 event in Bali was the most luxurious reward retreat of the year.

All of the qualifiers were given a 24k solid gold GO TAG as a token of achievement. With the announcement of the next ultra luxurious G7 trip set to take place in Seychelles, the excitement within the GO community was at an all-time high!

“The events and locations are amazing, but it’s the people you share them with that truly matter. We want to bring as many of you as possible to the next G7 event in Seychelles, where the beauty of the beaches and waters will be matched only by the leaders and shared inspirational success stories” – said CEO, Nader Poordeljoo

GO made other significant announcements that are set to redefine the experience for its members. The unveiling of the new Rank and Recognition website, where members can be recognised among the community as they achieve new ranks, keep up with events happening around the world and remain plugged into the community.

Another powerful announcement came with the introduction of the new GO.app, available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store. The app is a game-changer, allowing users to seamlessly manage their entire account and business from anywhere in the world from the palm of their hand. The App also simplifies the enrollment and introduction of GO to new members.

GO also introduced an industry-first product, GO TV, an exciting streaming platform with blockbusters and A-list TV series from different countries, languages, and regions, which members can gain access using their GO credits for an annual subscription.

“These exciting products and promotions reflect our commitment to enhancing the GO experience. From the new business app to GO TV, we’re empowering our community for a future filled with innovations and shared success. Together let’s GO for it!” – said COO, A.K. Khalil

November also witnessed two massive promotions centered around Black Friday. The INFIN8 Money card promotion and the waiver of the $99 fee for all packages lead to an unprecedented amount of sales within the GO Global network.

To further engage the community, the #MyGOforItMoment campaign was launched, encouraging members to share their stories on social media. The top ten stories will be rewarded with amazon prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the month of December.

“Success follows those who consistently show up with the most people at events.” – A.K. Khalil

As the year draws to a close, the focus is now on the upcoming TAKEOFF events in Thailand, Turkey, and Latin America. The TAKEOFF grand launch event is a crucial stepping stone to massive success in 2024, with high expectations from the community around the world.

About GO Global

GO Global is an affiliate marketing company offering various digital products and solutions. Of which include an education platform providing the best online training for personal and professional growth as well as its INFIN8 MONEY cash card that allows anyone to easily convert their crypto currencies into cash for use at an ATM or anywhere major credit cards are accepted worldwide.

The company aims to empower individuals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in all areas of their life. To know more, visit us at goglobal.network

