New Milestone For GO Global In August

By Nicole Dunkley

GO Global, has wrapped up a phenomenal month in August, marked by impressive promotions and invaluable insights from industry leaders. The GO Global community has once again broken new records, making August a standout month for the company.

To kick off the month GO Global hosted two LIVE webinars featuring industry experts Eric Worre, Cheri Tree and Sam Dey where they shared exclusive content on digital marketing, how to build a business using the BANK system and how to become a top pro in your industry.

Their strategies and insights provided members with motivation and new skills that aided in the record-breaking qualifications throughout the month.

“August was truly incredible, with so many achievements and exciting events.

We’re eagerly anticipating what the upcoming month of September has in store for us and our community! Let’s continue the momentum and make September even more remarkable!”

– said CEO, Nader Poordeljoo

August saw a series of promotions and event qualifications that set the stage for a wave of success within the GO Global community. One of the promotions allowed its members to qualify for a brand new Rolex watch, to which the members embraced the promotion surpassing the expectation with over 80 Rolex qualifiers.

“August was nothing short of spectacular for our community. We witnessed incredible response and dedication from the members to our series of promotions.

Our journey has just begun and we are committed to helping our community achieve their dreams, and together, we will reach a new level of success.”

– said COO, A.K. Khalil

With hundreds of courses already available, GO Global is continuously adding new content to its education platform, “GO Learn” on a weekly basis bringing in experts from various industries like Tennis, Golf and even pro DJ training. As GO Global continues to expand, the dedication to provide the necessary tools and cutting-edge resources to its community members remains the driving force behind their remarkable success.

About GO Global:

GO Global is an affiliate marketing company offering various digital products and solutions. Of which include an education platform providing the best online training for personal and professional growth as well as its INFIN8 MONEY cash card that allows anyone to easily convert their crypto currencies into cash for use at an ATM or anywhere major credit cards are accepted worldwide.

The company aims to empower individuals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in all areas of their life. To know more, visit us at goglobal.network

