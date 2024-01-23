By Lars Lofgren

Setting up a new call center might seem straightforward—just get some phones, hire some agents, and start taking calls. However, there is far more to it once you factor in considerations surrounding call center compliance. Simply put, you can’t just read the rules set out by regulatory bodies like the …

New Call Center? Avoid These Call Center Compliance Pitfalls Read More

The post New Call Center? Avoid These Call Center Compliance Pitfalls appeared first on .

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/call-center-compliance/