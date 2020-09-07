Network Marketing vs Real Estate – Who Makes More Money? by Tim Sales

By Simon Chan

Should you do real estate or network marketing? Tim Sales spent almost a year gathering the numbers, and according to the data, one of these is FAR superior than the other.

Who is Tim Sales?

Tim Sales served in the US Navy Special Operations before he answered an ad and started his MLM business in 1989.

Since then, he has made millions in his career as a network marketer. He’s also contributed tremendously in helping network marketing get accepted as a profession with his generic prospecting and training tools.

In 2011, Tim became the master distributor for a network marketing company. He’s a 7 figure earner and has a global organization and last year his team did $600 million in annual sales.

This is Tim’s second time on the show. He first appeared on Episode 571.

Network Marketing vs Real Estate

Favorite Quote

“Time always tells the truth”

“This too shall pass.”

Must Read Book

Atomic Habits by James Clear

Recommended Online App

Countdown Timer

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online Video

Contact Info

www.networkmarketingpower.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post Network Marketing vs Real Estate – Who Makes More Money? by Tim Sales appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/tim-sales-620/