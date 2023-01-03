Network Marketing Top Leaders Launch Yanoli

By Team Business For Home

Network Marketing Professionals Jérôme Hoerth, Helena Löwenstein, and Laura Lipinski are the founders of Yanoli.

Their mission is to bring together complementing skills, talents, products, and systems to ignite each individual’s full potential to improve their world. The Pre-Launch will begin on 16th January, 2023. The official launch is set to take place on 22nd April 2023.

Jérôme Hoerth, CEO and Founder of Yanoli says:

“I am very pleased to have Laura Lipinski on board. As one of the two Co-Founders Laura is going to put all her focus on the French part, while Helena Löwenstein, as the other Co-Founder, is doing the same for the German side of our business.”

Laura explains:

“One of the main reasons for this step is the personal experience of the CEO and Founder Jérôme Hoerth.

Since 2005 he has gained a lot of experience and know-how from his involvement as a distributor and corporate member respectively.

It was amazing for me to observe how he led his last company to stability and success. Another reason is the fact that our marketing plan has no end of the month, which takes the pressure off our distributors and eliminates the risk of pushing fake sales volumes to reach rank qualifications.

Yanoli puts people first, the plan is fair, commissions are calculated on a daily basis and there is no typical hierarchy: We prefer a flat organisation!”

Co-founders Laura Lipinski, Jérôme Hoerth and Helena Löwenstein

Jérôme Hoerth says:

“I had been thinking about starting my own Network-Marketing Company for quite some time before I finally established Yanoli.

According to Hoerth, around half a million Euros have been invested in the development of products and the IT structure:

“Product manufacturers and labs have shown themselves to be reliable partners. Our products are mainly developed and produced in Germany. Compliance with GMP, HCCAP, ISO and Kölner Liste ensures premium quality. Following our motto ‘Self-care instead of Healthcare’ the products will improve people’s wellbeing by enabling the body to take care of itself.

Strengthening the immune system and lowering stress levels will contribute to a better quality of life. We have an awesome bracelet equipped with quantum sensors.

The sensors detect changes in the cells and send impulses for better wellbeing. Tests indicate that oxidative stress is reduced by 75 per cent while cell vitality is strengthened.”

About Yanoli

Yanoli is a French-German company that was co-founded in November 2022 by Jérôme Hoerth, Helena Löwenstein, and Laura Lipinski. Their mission is to bring together complementing skills, talents, products, and systems to ignite each individual’s full potential to improve their world.

Yanoli’s products focus on improving wellness and self-care, boosting the immune system, reducing stress levels, and improving self-esteem to contribute to a better quality of life. Yanoli’s founders value ethical behavior, fairness, diversity, and equal opportunities. They are nature and animal lovers who are young at heart and mature in the head, and are aware of their responsibility as role models in the industry. For more information please visit www.yanoli.com

The post Network Marketing Top Leaders Launch Yanoli appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/01/network-marketing-top-leaders-launch-yanoli/