Network Marketing Professional Rafal Kaczmarek Joins DreamTrips

When Digital creator and Network Marketing Professional Rafal Kaczmarek left Poland for a six-month stay in London back in 2001, his intent was to return to his home country to study architecture. Instead, he remained in the United Kingdom for 13 years, where he was introduced to a new area of study—personal development.

He picked up a copy of Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” in 2006, which inspired him to make real changes to his life and the construction company he ran at the time. Eventually, his new-found passion for personal development led him to network marketing and a career in the travel business. During the decade that followed, Rafal built organizations in the Czech Republic, Israel, Africa and Asia.

Following business upheavals in 2019, Rafal deemed it was time for break. But it didn’t take long for him to yearn for the days when he helped people change their lives by 180 degrees, all while they met lifetime travel goals.

“It’s hard to understand or compare with something else…so after the slow down, life looked like it was in slow motion. It wasn’t as colorful or cheerful as before,”

he says.

Comparable opportunities in network marketing simply didn’t exist. There was nothing on the market whereby he could share his heart as he once did. Then came the new iteration of DreamTrips International. Excitement surged through him. Rafal now finds himself once again engaged in the business he was born for and actively building DTI’s European market.

DreamTrips International is an ideal combination of business and pleasure that builds through a proven system attainable to everyone. DTI keeps it simple.

“I recommend everyone start their experience with a Discover DreamTrip ASAP. Training and surprises are prepared for participants—starting from the hotel, hosts, sightseeing, dinners. It’s impossible to describe. You have to experience it!”

Rafal says.

While he is a well-seasoned traveler through past network marketing travel companies, Rafal feels DreamTrips International curates “higher level” experiences.

“I was surprised at every step on my Discover DreamTrip to Rome. Conversations with the owners—Mark and Tammy Smith—about their openness to change and improve were impressive.”

“I had the opportunity to spend the whole day alone with Mark and Tammy while visiting Rome. For me, it was a unique time to get to know each other in such exceptional circumstances. Where we stayed was the most unique of hotels in Rome with its own church inside, rooms the size of an apartment and a host that took care of everything for you,”

Rafal says.

New DreamTrips International members—50 percent from the European Union and 50 percent from the United States—gathered and forged new friendships that were strengthened by adventuring together. There was a VIP status Colosseum visit guided by a private interpreter, a live concert on the Spanish Steps and splendid music over dinner in the most glorious of cities.

“All this creates experiences where it would not be possible on your own,”

Rafal says.

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips. For more information please visit DreamTrips.com

