Network Marketing Professional Misha Harris Joins LiveGood

Misha Harris is an MLM leader, and spiritual mentor. Network Marketing has been a game changer for her.

Misha grew up as an Amway kid and learned from a young age to think differently about business and potential. It was about relationships, priorities, and mindset. Because of this, she was able to mentor others in becoming healthier, and living more abundant lives, with a freedom that some never experience.

She joined this industry in 1993, because she knew there was a better way to earn a living and affect change. She quickly became a public speaker and prominent leader, impacting a shift in how others viewed “making a living.”

Misha says:

“I had been promoting a company with health shakes and also doing spiritual mentoring. I was working long days, but barely getting by when my world got turned completely upside down. My mom was being released from a hospital rehab, and they said she wasn’t safe to go home without 24/7 care.

We had 3 choices. We could pay $4,000 a month for private caregivers around the clock, pay $5,000 assisted living without therapy, or a nursing home.”

She wasn’t ready to go into a nursing home. She wanted to be home.

I wanted that for her, but we didn’t have that kind of money. Going into a nursing home would kill her spirit. I knew we would lose her very quickly. That was the moment., I decided this was the last time I would feel this helpless around money. My mom was coming home and that was that. It wasn’t long after this decision that I was introduced to LiveGood and I knew it was the answer.

I chose LiveGood because it is the evolved version of Network Marketing. While most companies in this industry are still stuck in the ways of selling overpriced products, just to make a couple people at the top of a compensation plan rich, for me LiveGood is the future of network marketing.

The membership-based model with fairly priced products is where the economy, and the network marketing industry are headed. And no company is better positioned to take advantage of these trends than LiveGood.

On top of that they have the absolute BEST products available anywhere for as much as 75% less than many companies are charging for lower quality products. With such great discounts, I was amazed at the quality when I tried the Ultra Magnesium Complex.

It has helped me with sleep, endurance, depression, brain function, inflammation, and anxiety. I was spending $50 a bottle before, so the quality of this formula was better and only $8 wholesale.

In addition our leadership, our compensation plan, and now the most powerful powerline-driven system the industry has ever seen are all reasons LiveGood is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

About LiveGood

With a commitment to helping people, LiveGood brings you the most advanced nutritional supplements on the market, made with only the purest, highest quality, results-driven ingredients on the planet, without the expensive pricing mark-ups of other companies.

With over 92% of Americans deficient in one or more vitamins or minerals, most people are not getting everything their body needs from food. The longer your body goes without the nutrients it needs to stay healthy, you don’t digest food properly, your organs fail to function at peak levels and your immune system breaks down. All of which can be avoided through proper supplementation. For more information please visit www.LiveGood.com

