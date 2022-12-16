Network Marketing Professional Dylan Delgado Joins DreamTrips

By Team Business For Home

Mentorship, good leadership mean everything, Dylan Delgado repays excellence by readying others for DTI Success.

Mentorship and good leadership mean everything in the direct selling industry, and Dylan Delgado is grateful to be a byproduct of some of the best. He credits two great friends—their partnership, mentorship and strong leadership skills for making a twenty-something, novice to network marketing, ready for a successful career.

Introduced to the industry just six years ago, Dylan soaked up personal development for his first three. Admittedly, he didn’t have much success building huge teams or making a good income during that time, but his life and lifestyle had forever changed for the better.

“In my fourth year, everything changed for me and the people around me in the business aspect…The result of me earning my friends’ mentorship led me to personally enroll over 70 members in four months, turning into an organization of over 1,000 members in ten different countries, and over 25 people earning a residual income in just six months,”



“I joined DreamTrips International because of what I know the brand of DreamTrips has done for millions of people around the world in the past…The opportunity is truly one of a kind. Not many companies can help create a residual income from home by giving people the gift of travel! DreamTrips allows me to do this. I believe it is one of the great opportunities out there for anyone.”



“Our product is travel. You don’t have to convince or change a person’s buying habits here. Travel doesn’t take away from someone’s lifestyle. If anything, it enhances it.”

Dylan was a novice traveler before joining DreamTrips. Growing up in a single parent household, traveling just wasn’t accessible to him. He never would have dreamed he could zip line beneath a jungle canopy with monkeys swinging overhead or witness an active volcano.

But now, with several DreamTrips behind him—including the incredible Granada, Nicaragua jungle trip he and his mom took—he says,

“The simple joy and smiles that the trip brought to my mother fueled me to show as many people as possible how DreamTrips allows them to experience the same joy we got to experience in that jungle in Nicaragua.”

The brilliance, he says, of DTI is the way they give new independent business owners a clear path to success.

“By getting on a Discover DreamTrip right away, it enables them to experience our unique product and get the proper training on how to do the simple steps of launching and building a sustainable business that can pay you for years to come.

The amazing energy and culture of DTI is obvious to anyone who travels on a Discover DreamTrip. “Our company is all about fun, integrity, character and freedom!” Dylan says.

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips. For more information please visit DreamTrips.com

