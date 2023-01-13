Network Marketing Professional Attila Bognar From Hungary Joins DreamTrips

By Team Business For Home

Attila Bognar launches field team-building effort after a decade on the corporate side.

From his home in Budapest, Hungary, Attila Bognar sets about making his dream of building a huge, international network marketing business a reality.

Attila spent a decade navigating a career on the corporate marketing side of the MLM travel industry. But even in that capacity, he longed for the unique opportunity that comes from stepping into a company—one with all the promise of becoming an industry giant—from the beginning and launching his own field effort to build a highly successful international team.

Now he’s doing just that at DreamTrips International.

As a corporate travel marketing professional for many years prior to DTI’s launch, it was Attila’s business to pay attention to member experience—find ways to attract new members, build loyalty and retention.

He’s impressed with DTI’s Discover System that showcases the company’s stellar travel products and training, in such a way that it makes team building easier by rolling both into the initial membership fee.

“I love to help people and love to see their success and fulfill their life with experiences,”

Attila says of his motivation to now utilize his talents on the field side at DTI. It also allows him to experience even more countries, cultures and the people who live there. These things combined make travel with DTI one of Attila’s first loves.

“The intangibles make the real difference compared to other forms of travel. When you can bring a 16-year-old kid to see sites for the first time in his life or when you can help a pensioned man get to the Caribbean three times and he says he couldn’t live without these trips or when you can show life history to your kids or bring your parents to the other side of this beautiful Earth…these are the feelings that feed your mind more than anything else,” Attila says.

“I’ve done a lot of DreamTrips, and they gave me lifetime experiences,” he says. But each time he arrives home from a new adventure, it seems his bucket list only grows. “I think the more you travel, the more you know how many places you haven’t visited yet.”

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips. For more information please visit DreamTrips.com

The post Network Marketing Professional Attila Bognar From Hungary Joins DreamTrips appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/01/network-marketing-professional-attila-bognar-from-hungary-joins-dreamtrips/