Network Marketing Leader, Tricia Merkert Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

Before joining the Network Marketing industry 8 years ago, QuiAri Shooting Star Promoter, Tricia Merkert from New York was working full-time as a Sales Support Manager.

She believed it was the only way to make a living – work hard for 40 hours a week for 40+ years of her life and retire one day with barely enough to get by. Fortunately, a friend introduced her to the MLM industry, which ultimately led her to QuiAri.

“After I learned about the power of Direct Sales and duplication, I realized that working 9 to 5 in the Corporate world, hoping for small annual raises and bonuses is basically settling for an average future.

I didn’t have a clear path to my dream lifestyle, and to be honest, I couldn’t see myself even getting there. In 2015, I joined an MLM company part-time to try it out and I immediately loved the way it was structured.

I put in the work, followed the system, and was successful. Suddenly, I could afford those little extras and it was fantastic.

Now, 8 years later, I still like the extras, especially using them towards home renovations, but I need an opportunity where my really big dreams can come true – and that’s QuiAri,”

said QuiAri Shooting Star Promoter, Tricia Merkert.

When Tricia was asked to describe QuiAri, the first word that came to mind is “trustworthy.” Many industry leaders, like Tricia love QuiAri because of how their impressive Executive Team with over 400 years of industry experience have achieved massive success in a very short amount of time.

QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina started his MLM career as a Promoter in the Field over 30 years ago at a Health & Wellness company and understands the mindset of Promoters and what it takes to help them succeed.

Prospects immediately notice that QuiAri’s commission payments are radically different than all other companies – even outside of Direct Sales. QuiAri’s Compensation Plan pays Promoters in just 5 minutes anywhere in the world, making it an industry-first.

“Everyone on my team was blown away by 5-Minute Pay, the fastest-paying Compensation Plan in the world. Plus, the Corporate Team does more to help Promoters than any other company I’ve been with.

We don’t have to ask for new Marketing or Training materials or Social Media graphics. They proactively have it ready and in our Portal waiting for us – usually translated into multiple languages.

Our Leaders are eager to help us succeed and are more than happy to jump on 3-way calls with us. There are no games, no cut-throat culture. It functions more like a family,”

said Tricia Merkert.

A generous Compensation Plan wasn’t the only reason Tricia chose to join QuiAri. She said she really loves the Products. QuiAri Shake and Energy are simple to take and the Maqui Berry, the #1 antioxidant superfruit in the world, contributes to a wide range of total body benefits. From promoting and supporting healthy weight loss and increased Energy to healthy hair, eye, and brain health.

“I FELT AMAZING after taking these products.

They are helping me lose my extra belly weight, and my skin looks and feels more youthful. People are surprised when they find out I’m in my 50s.

I have the energy of a 30-year-old. Plus, Maqui supports hair growth. I can feel that it’s thicker and more vibrant. I would not sell QuiAri Products if I didn’t believe in them,”

said Tricia Merkert.

There are even anti-aging properties that have inspired a new product line – QuiAri Prime. Tricia is looking forward to QuiAri’s next breakthrough product QuiAri Prime, a new anti-aging gel that can be consumed on the go.

Samples of the new product have spread ahead of release and the taste and nutritional content have the entire industry buzzing with excitement. In addition to Maqui, it contains MaquiX®, QuiAri’s proprietary extract which boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui, S.O.D., Resveratrol, and Pterostilbene (called a YouthX blend).

“I think Prime is going to be the next big trend in the anti-aging industry. My business is doing well now, but the buzz around Prime has me very excited.

I can’t help but think what the future will hold when I’m earning commissions in 5 minutes from a product that everyone literally can’t wait to buy,”

said Tricia Merkert.

More details about the global release of QuiAri Prime will be revealed by Bob Reina this Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10 AM EST at QuiAriHQ.com. Good communication with the field has always been one of Bob (and QuiAri’s) many strengths.

Despite his busy schedule and focus on global expansion, he makes time every week to provide free training and updates to Promoters – even if they are with another company. Tricia said she attends religiously every week and encourages others to do the same.

“Bob is very generous with his time and never misses an opportunity to teach us how to be more successful. In his 30+ years working in the Field and as an Owner, he knows what it takes to get to the next level.

The most valuable lesson I’ve learned is being proactive and following his proven 4 steps to success in the Purple Diamond Guide.

This is QuiAri’s exclusive guide to teach Promoters the art of duplication. I’ve been following the steps and it works,”

stated Tricia Merkert.

Tricia has big dreams of having more time and financial freedom. She knows that the QuiAri Opportunity will put her on the path to becoming debt-free. That’s important because Tricia has a son that will soon be in college.

“I would be devastated if my son got accepted into a great school and couldn’t go because of the high cost.

He has big dreams too. As a parent, I want to give him every advantage to help him succeed.

That’s why I’m with QuiAri. There are 7 ways to earn commissions, a record-breaking global business plan with expansion happening at the fastest pace I’ve ever seen, commissions paid in 5 minutes, and an endless supply of professionally produced resources that help keep me at the top of my game,”

said Tricia Merkert.

This is, without a doubt, QuiAri’s moment to shine. They have a new product coming very soon, and that is bringing new product packages, training resources, videos, and more.

“QuiAri is a company that is rising quickly and attracting a lot of attention. That is the perfect time to join.

We’re in over 100 countries right now, and there is room for growth in every single one. I’m happy to have joined the QuiAri Family. This is my forever home,”

said Tricia Merkert.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/06/network-marketing-leader-tricia-merkert-joins-quiari/