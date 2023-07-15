Network Marketing Industry Leader, Tim Chang Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

In his last company, Tim Chang, who is from Taiwan, is a top leader and is well-known throughout Asia as one of the best of the best in the industry. He has been in Network Marketing for over 25 years and rarely gets excited when a new opportunity comes along. All of that changed when he was introduced to QuiAri.

“I got into the business to help people. The very first company I joined was a health and wellness Network Marketing company and the joy simply exceeded my expectations.

I made great friends while giving people an opportunity to feel better and stop living paycheck to paycheck.

QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina got into the industry for similar reasons, to help people, and I can see that his company was built differently. Bob is focused on speed, but not in the traditional way.

His strategy is designed to help people financially and physically in the fastest way possible. The scientifically-proven products work quickly, and Promoters get paid commissions the fastest in the industry – 5 minutes.

I love that the QuiAri business model is based around generosity and helping others succeed. I believe it is why they are attracting top industry talent and growing so quickly. The best Promoters in the industry want a collaboration, not a competition,”

said QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Tim Chang.

QuiAri is currently the only company in the world that pays commissions in 5 minutes or less globally and has 7 different ways to earn commissions built in their Compensation Plan. That includes “Speed Bonuses,” a reward for Promoters that get their business off to a fast start.

“We are living in a world where people everywhere, including America, don’t have enough to cover their monthly bills. QuiAri’s 5-Minute Pay is provides an opportunity for people to keep up with inflation, or if you work hard enough, actually get ahead.

Plus, the support I get as a Promoter from the Corporate Office and my upline is the best. Bob Reina hosts a weekly live Zoom to share news, updates, and provide helpful tips to teach us how to grow our businesses.

That’s really important to me – having a CEO that engages with the field,”

said Tim Chang.

QuiAri is currently in over 100 countries worldwide, but that number is growing. Bob Reina recently announced expansion into South Korea after obtaining their MLM license. Promoters and Customers were very excited to hear about this as QuiAri is about to launch a new antioxidant anti-aging gel on July 25th, 2023, called Prime.

“I knew Prime was coming soon, and that motivated me to join. I currently take QuiAri Shake and Energy and I can feel the difference in the quality of my health, but Prime is going to be a game-changer.

The taste is delicious, you can take it anywhere, and it provides the nutritional boost that EVERYONE needs. I’m especially excited to be among the first to introduce it to South Korea. Obviously, it is a huge opportunity for all QuiAri Promoters,”

said Tim Chang.

QuiAri Products include ingredients that nourish the body and fight off harmful free radicals, like the new #1 superfruit, Maqui Berry. Maqui is scientifically proven to promote and support weight-loss, anti-aging, skin, digestive, & gut health, energy, and more. Tim said he lost 5 pounds, had smoother skin, and had more “all-day energy.”

“I thought I was in good health before trying QuiAri, so I was shocked to see major improvements in my weight and energy levels.

I put that extra energy into my QuiAri business, and it has paid off. I’ve reached the high level of Rock Star and I’m still going,”

said Tim Chang.

Tim is ready to incorporate QuiAri Prime into his daily routine. QuiAri Shake and Energy both have a proprietary Maqui Berry extract (MaquiX®) that boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times.

The new Prime gel has MaquiX®, plus an exclusive YouthX Blend – a special combination of S.O.D., Resveratrol, and Pterostilbene that supports and promotes healthy weight loss, healthy appetite suppression, healthy aging, and a healthy digestive system.

Bob Reina is arming all QuiAri Promoters with an array of newly designed resources to help them spread the word about Prime. There are new digital brochures, videos, training guides, an updated Portal, Shopping Cart, mobile App, and the convenience of a world-class Support Team accessible by phone or email at QuiAri’s Corporate Office in Florida.

“I am 100% ready for launch. Even after 25 years of success, I still have big dreams. My goal is to help as many people as possible join me at the top.

A long time from now, when I’m at the end of my MLM career and I can look back and see hundreds or maybe thousands of families that are living better all because I introduced them to QuiAri…

I’ll be happy. That will be the most satisfying day of my life,”

said Tim Chang.

Tim believes Asia is going to be the fastest region for growth over the next 5 years, but he expects to see plenty of movement everywhere else. Bob Reina and the Corporate Team have over 350 years of combined MLM experience. They know how to drive global expansion to even the most remote areas of the world so that everyone that wants QuiAri will be able to get it.

“I have found my forever home at QuiAri. We are in momentum and operating faster and more efficiently than some of the multi-billion-dollar businesses out there. I find it very inspiring, and I don’t see that ever changing,”

said Tim Chang.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui Berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

The post Network Marketing Industry Leader, Tim Chang Joins QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/07/network-marketing-industry-leader-tim-chang-joins-quiari/