Neora’s PC Rewards Program Has Pleasing Perks for Preferred Customers

By Nicole Dunkley

As a global leader in skincare, hair care and wellness, Neora is upping its game of making people better with their recently upgraded Preferred Customer (PC) Rewards Program.

With more perks, offers and rewards, it’s easier than ever for people to look and feel their best with the innovative, anti-aging and multi-functional products that are backed by science and provide real, lasting results.

Easily accessed from a desktop, tablet or smartphone, members of the Preferred Customer Rewards Program can use their SmartShop Manager to track, check and change their SmartShop Orders with a click of a button to see all of the benefits.

6 Reasons Why It Pays to Be Part of Neora’s Perks

By signing up for the PC Rewards Program, Preferred Customers get exclusive access to savings, rewards and promotional offers, as well as seeing the latest trends in skincare, hair care and wellness that no one else can get, including:

Instant Savings

Preferred Customer Rewards Members receive 25% off the retail price on every order of Neora’s scientifically backed, results-proven products for the skin, hair and body. These big savings bring extra value to some of most sought-after anti-aging formulas on the planet that can only be found at Neora.

VIP Access

All PC Rewards Members have exclusive access to special offers and will be first in line to get newly launched products. This puts PCs ahead of everyone else for new-product roll outs all designed to improve the mind, body and soul.

The Hot List

PCs will get limited-edition products and tools that boost their skin, hair and body for the low price of $20. With at least one SmartShop Order per month and no minimum spending requirements, PCs have the opportunity to add as many Hot List products as they like—while supplies last.

Earning More Cash

PCs can now earn more NeoraCASH with every SmartShop Order. The NeoraCASH is calculated as 10% of the subtotal of total order and is available for the following month’s SmartShop order. What’s more, NeoraCASH is automatically applied for fast and hassle-free transactions.

Free Shipping

Included with the PC Rewards Program, all orders $150 and more will never have any added shipping costs. And as always, all Neora product orders are backed by a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

Members Only Privileges

PC Rewards Program members get all of the above plus and free membership to the Neora Perks Discount Program with hundreds of special discounts from hundreds of partnering companies all year long.

It has never been more rewarding to be a Neora Preferred Customer. Now anyone on a path of total beauty, health and wellness can enjoy the very best that science and nature has to offer in holistic age-defying products that make people look and feel their best. Plus, with unbeatable savings and exclusive rewards, it truly pays for loyalty.

About Neora

Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. Visit www.neora.com for more information.

The post Neora’s PC Rewards Program Has Pleasing Perks for Preferred Customers appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/neoras-pc-rewards-program-has-pleasing-perks-for-preferred-customers/