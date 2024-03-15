Neora’s Heads Back to Music City USA for Get Real Nashville

By Team Business For Home International

Neora is getting ready to roll out of their greatest hits and more at the company’s annual Get Real Conference, held set to take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, April 5-6, 2024.

After another successful year of Making People Better, the beauty and wellness brand is setting the stage for another a fantastic lineup of more in-person training, more face-to-face encouragement and engagement, more business-boosting resources, more access to new products, and more fun!

And because Neora understands how important the Get Real Conference is at adding fuel to the entrepreneurial fire, they are offering extra perks in the form including extreme major discounts and trip prizes for those who register early.

A Symphony of Ideas

Brand Partners from around the world will gather at Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center to get amped up and reinvigorate their businesses. The two-day Get Real Nashville schedule is packed with inspiring talks from keynote speakers, field trainers, and Neora executives; the latest marketing, sales and social media strategies shared by industry leaders; and proven sales techniques to increase customers and revenue.

“There’s nothing like being at Get Real in person,”

said Co-Founder and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke.

“We like to call it our annual family reunion, where the energy is contagious, and the opportunity to gain valuable insight to learn and grow your business is next-level.”

Buzzing With Anticipation

Get Real is not just a premier sales and marketing training conference, it’s also a great opportunity to get a deeper understanding of all the benefits Neora’s clean-meets-performance products provide. Attendees will also get a sneak peek into the next generation of exclusive anti-aging products that are about to hit the market.

Life in Harmony

At Neora, it’s never been all work and no play. In fact, Neora’s culture is the X-factor that sets the company apart from many contemporaries in the industry. From the beginning, Neora was built on making the whole person better, including those who work and live the Neora Experience.

This year, those who attend Get Real Nashville will get time-stretching techniques for more production in less time so Brand Partners can harmoniously integrate their business with their personal life. When practiced the right way, Neora’s true e-commerce business can be streamlined and automated to give Brand Partners more freedom and flexibility so they can fit their Neora business seamlessly into their lives.

No Solo Acts Here

Get Real Nashville will be so much more than just a conference. It’s a celebration of community where everyone is family and positivity takes center stage. Many Brand Partners leave Get Real with a renewed sense of energy and a boost in confidence to follow their passions in life and fulfill their desires to make a real difference. Get Real Nashville is poised to be a game-changer for anyone who wants to really connect with like-minded people with the goal to be successful entrepreneurs and better people.

Bonus Tracks

From now until February 15, Brand Partners who register for Get Real Nashville will be included in a drawing for a three-night stay at the luxe Fiesta Americana Cabo Resort in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This is a limited-time offer and prices will increase at midnight on February 15.

Plus, anyone new to Neora can get the New Brand Partner Discount with 50% off the current Get Real ticket price. This offer extends to any new Brand Partners who enroll from January 1, 2024, through April 5, 20245. New Brand Partners will also get the rock star treatment at the New Brand Partner Reception for a chance to meet Neora’s leadership team and network with other Brand Partners.

Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout starting Jan. 12.

Anyone interested can REGISTER HERE today!

About Neora

Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. For more information, please visit neora.com.

The post Neora’s Heads Back to Music City USA for Get Real Nashville appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/03/neoras-heads-back-to-music-city-usa-for-get-real-nashville/