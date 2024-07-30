Neora’s Built to Win Podcast Taps into the Power of the Personal Philosophy

By Team Business For Home International

What if the secret to achieving professional and personal success in life is already inside you, just waiting to be unlocked and activated?

According to Jeff Olson, Neora founder, Co-CEO and best-selling author of The Slight Edge, this is the case—and it’s not very hard to figure out. By creating and living by a personal philosophy, you can accomplish your goals and create the life that you really want.

On a recent episode of Neora’s Built to Win podcast, Jeff joins Executive Vice President of Business Development Dave Fleming to discuss the power of living by a personal philosophy. Jeff believes that everyone has the potential to accomplish greatness and it’s than you think.

What is a Personal Philosophy?

A personal philosophy is a view on life that keeps people on the right pathway. It is the guiding principle for your behavior. In Jeff’s book The Slight Edge, he explains that any personal philosophy is derived from what you know, how you hold what you know, and how it affects what you do. This value-driven attitude is designed to work for you and not against you. It doesn’t cost anything, and any sacrifice you make in living by your philosophy is just an investment in your own success that will pay tenfold if it is authentic and applied correctly.

“For me, it’s a cornerstone of success,” Jeff says. “I really don’t know how you can be truly successful without having awareness of your philosophy.”

While it may seem easy to develop a personal philosophy, you have to be willing to put in the work. It’s important to note that the part of the brain that focuses on the negative is more powerful than the part that highlights the positive. If people really want to make positive changes in their lives, Jeff says they must show up every day and make the commitment to live by their philosophy.

Awareness and Access

Whether people are aware of it or not, everyone already has a personal philosophy. People have reasons for doing what they do, Dave explains, but those reasons are not always conscious and can be a result of upbringing or a product of their environment. It may not always be the right philosophy that will allow you to thrive.

“People need to take control of the philosophy of their life consciously, or the subconscious philosophy that already exists is going the determine the decisions that they make and the kind of life that they live,” Dave says.

That means surrounding yourself with the right people who have a positive influence and consuming material that will move you forward and not clutter your mind with useless information. Success is not about what you sacrifice but rather it is what you feed into it. Once you fill your life with things that align with your philosophy, then you will start to see the compounded effect take over and achieve those desired outcomes.

“Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do,” Jeff says. “If I have a positive outlook about a difficult thing that other people are not willing to do, I will end up doing a lot of things that other people don’t. I’m not saying I am better than them, I just have a better philosophy that turns into better actions.”

If you develop a personal philosophy and live by it daily, the path to success will be much easier than you think. This simple system creates small, positive habits that can give you the roadmap to your path to success. For more advice on how to create a personal philosophy and build a life that you truly want using the Slight Edge, check out the episode “How Your Personal Philosophy Determines Results” on the Built to Win podcast.

