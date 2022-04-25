Neora Wraps Up Annual Get Real Conference Better Than Ever

After three years of holding their annual Get Real Conference virtually, Neora welcomed Brand Partners from around the world to join them in Fort Worth, Texas, for a two-day, face-to-face celebration of success, motivation, recognition, and most importantly … fun!

Electricity filled the halls of the Fort Worth Convention Center April 8-9 as Brand Partners were once again Together, and Better Than Ever, getting top level trainings and business strategies from top team leaders in Neora’s sales, marketing and product development. And for those who couldn’t attend, the whole two-day event was live-streamed, so no one missed a beat.

Together, and Better Than Ever

With the theme, Together, and Better Than Ever, this year’s Get Real 2022 wanted to focus on the power of personal connection as Brand Partners and Neora executives were able to smile, talk, and meet one another in person once again.

As day one kicked off, Neora CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Olson opened Get Real 2022 by celebrating and praising the efforts of all Brand Partners to continue their Neora journey of building their own business and making a better life for themselves.

“Everyone has a different journey in life, and we are here to be a part of that journey,” Olson said. “I want to congratulate you all, regardless of your rank in the company, for what you have done on your journey.

What we are going to do this weekend is try to put gasoline on the fire and make your journey happen quicker.”

Still Striving for Excellence

Starting with just one product nearly a decade ago, Neora has quickly become a skin care, hair care, wellness and relationship marketing giant, with more the 40 million products sold worldwide. This is all due to Neora’s focus on real science, real results and real opportunities.

Last year alone, Neora increased sales by 28% while customer orders increased by 20%, with products featured in top publications including Essence, Direct Selling News, Womens’ Health, and Forbes. Named one of the best places to work in direct selling for the second straight year,

Neora continues to raise the bar of success with record sales and over $800 million in commissions payments to date.

With annual per person commissions increases, new trackers and tools optimizing business performance (such as the Neora Success System), and new products launches (such as Neora Fit and the return of the Advanced SIG-1273 Concentrated Serum), there has never been a better time to ride the Neora wave. Plus, Get Real attendees got exclusive first access to purchasing of the ever-popular Sig Serum.

What’s more, Neora gives people the the gift of confidence, vitality, and better health, essentially inspiring people to become better versions of themselves.

It’s all about saying yes to security, opportunity, achieving your dreams, and controlling your own future with minimal start-up costs and little overhead.

“Neora is truly about making entrepreneurship accessible to the masses,” Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke told the crowd.

“From the very first day we started this company, we were passionate about creating an environment and an experience where an ordinary person with extraordinary dreams can plug in and get their piece of the pie.”

A Family that Gives Together, Wins Together

Through the Neora Ripple Foundation, Neora has raised more than $6 million to donate to deserving and empowering nonprofit organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and World Vision. During the Get Real 2022 Conference, the goal was to raise $100,000. Not only did Brand Partners achieve that goal during the two-day event, but they surpassed it by raising $104,266. Earnings went towards World Vision México or Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Until We Meet Again

As the Get Real 2022 Conference concluded, Neora CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Olson gave a final, motivational send off to excited and energized entrepreneurs on the brink of making positive changes in their lives and becoming the best version of themselves by building a business on their own terms.

“You have to remember this moment and how you are feeling right now and remember what you learned here and what you saw,” Olson said, “because this is your battery and your energy source that gets you to do what other people are not willing to do.”

Neora’s next Get Real Conference will be held in Anaheim, California, April 21 -22, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

About Neora



Based in Dallas, Texas, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science.

Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. Visit www.neora.com for more information.

