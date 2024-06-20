Neora Wins Excellence in Business Award from Direct Selling Association

By Team Business For Home International

Neora recently received the Excellence in Business Award from the Direct Selling Association (DSA) for its Preferred Customer Program.

According to DSA, a national trade association of companies that offers entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers, the Excellence in Business Award honors companies that feature a specific program or tool that enhances training and contributes to the success of a salesforce and staff.

Neora’s Preferred Customer Program was created to drive growth, retention and satisfaction by rewarding loyal customers with exceptional perks and discounts, including 25% off revolutionary, anti-aging products, free shipping on orders exceeding $150, a complimentary full-sized product during a customer’s birthday month, $10 referral coupons, and more.

“This prestigious award highlights our commitment to providing a world-class experience for our customers and community,” Neora Co-CEO Deborah K. Heisz said. “We are so proud.”

Making Customers Happy

With nearly 80% of Neora’s sales generated from Preferred Customers, providing outstanding customer service and a personalized experience is essential. Neora recently upgraded its Preferred Customer Rewards to offer even more perks, offers and discounts to honor loyal customers for their support.

Some of these newer additions include the Birthday Club, where Preferred Customers receive a complimentary full-sized product during their birthday month. This perk proved so popular that Neora experienced an unprecedented amount of Birthday Club orders.

Another popular benefit is the Give $10, Get $10 Customer Referral Program. Customers who participate in this program can get access to an unlimited amount of $10 Off coupons to share with their family and friends. Once these coupons are used by the recipient, the issuer earns $10 off their next purchase of Neora products. This program now accounts for 8% of total customer enrollments.

Customers Prefer Neora

Since unveiling the new customer rewards program, Neora has experienced an exceptional customer retention rate and a high conversion rate of Preferred Customers into Brand Partners. The goal has always been to treat its customers better than customers of traditional e-commerce companies. In 2023, Neora enrolled 8.3 new customers for every Brand Partner enrolled. With Neora’s Preferred Customer Rewards Program, there are never any hidden fees to get exclusive access to perks or promotions—just savings and value. Plus, Preferred Customers also receive 10% NeoraCash with every purchase that can be used on future orders. It’s definitely more rewarding to be a Neora Preferred Customer.

About Neora

Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. For more information, please visit neora.com.

