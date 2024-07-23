Neora Offers Tips to Become Rejection Proof on the Built to Win Podcast

By Team Business For Home International

Dealing with rejection is tough for anyone. Without the proper tools to effectively overcome the fear of rejection, we can lose momentum and motivation, which can become a career killer.

Studies claim that the reason rejection is so uncomfortable is because when we go through it, the same areas of the brain that process physical pain are activated.

On a recent episode of the Built to Win podcast, Neora’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke joins Susie Moore, a world-renowned life coach and author, for a discussion about how to become rejection-proof. Susie explains that while many people fear rejection, it can be an opportunity for growth and success. When people learn how to use rejection as another tool in their toolbox, people can build a mindset where resilience, self-confidence and positivity give you the ability to withstand adversity.

“Anything that you achieve is a journey, and rejection is a part of that journey,” Amber says. “Successful people let rejection be a part of their story where others stop the story at rejection. There is no story of success where rejection is not a part of it.”

Susie says that understanding rejection as a natural part of the human experience helps to overcome it. She explains that early on, humans relied on strength in numbers for survival. Social rejection could be dangerous to anyone who was ostracized, so fearing rejection was an instinct that kept us safe. Today, this fear is still ingrained within us.

Don’t Let Fear Define You

One way we can become rejection-proof is to build a relationship with fear and embrace it as a natural part of our lives. This will help you realize that the true power of success is the ability to keep pursuing your goals despite rejection. Most success is gained through perseverance and sticking to it, Susie says. “Success and failure are on the same road, success is just further down the road.”

If being a high achiever was easy, everyone would do it. The rejection you experience today is only one bump in the road. Instead of letting it stall your momentum, learn from it so you’ll be emotionally equipped the next time you are in that situation. The path might include multiple experiences, but each is an opportunity for education and growth.

Don’t Take It Personally

Susie goes on to explain that as humans, we assign meaning to everything we experience. For instance, if someone rejects us, we jump to the conclusion that we have failed, or something must be wrong with us. There can be many reasons why someone said no. Instead of attaching dramatic meaning to those situations, she says, we should instead interpret the situation objectively and take the personal feelings out of the equation. Accept the rejection for what it really is and not what we have perceived it be.

Success Is Closer Than You Think

The more times you experience rejection, the less attached you become to those negative feelings and the more confident you become the next time you encounter it. A willingness to be uncomfortable, Susie says, is a choice we can make where many often don’t. “Only action cures fear,” she says. She believes that we are not actually afraid of the thing that frightens us, but rather we can’t properly handle the emotion of fear. Emotions are temporary and the world is full of abundance. Confronting each rejection gets you that much closer to success.

