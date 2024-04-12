By Team Business For Home International

Neora, LLC announced that Co-Founder Amber Olson Rourke, formerly Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, has been promoted to President.

Rourke has more than a decade of leadership, marketing and direct sales experience and has been an integral part of the strategic development and growth for the company since its start in 2011.

In her new role as President, Rourke will continue to oversee Neora’s marketing and sales efforts, but will also work to provide strategic vision and leadership that supports the company’s goals of global growth and expansion.

Rourke has been named to the 40 Under 40 lists for both Direct Marketing News and Direct Selling News, received a Gold Stevie Award for Women Helping Women in Business, was named as the Top Female Executive of Addison, Texas, and has been featured in Forbes.

“I am incredibly inspired by the work that we collectively do, and getting to do this as a family has been a blessing,” said Rourke.

I am personally more excited than ever to continue leading Neora’s path forward, helping us innovative, grow and flourish–and doing it in a way that makes a positive impact on peoples’ lives.”

About Neora

Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. For more information, please visit neora.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/04/neora-names-amber-olson-rourke-president/