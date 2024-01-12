Neora Launches Built To Win, A New Growth & Leadership Podcast

By Team Business For Home International

Get ready to grow, learn and conquer whatever comes your way with Built to Win, a new podcast brought to you by Neora’s experienced leaders Jeff Olson, Deborah Heisz, Amber Olson Rourke, and Dave Fleming.

Coming off the historic seven-year battle and win over the FTC, Neora leaders know more now than ever what it means to rise to every challenge, and to never give up when it comes to conquering those barriers that can often seem insurmountable.

This dynamic podcast will feature practical, actionable advice from these battle-tested business founders and leaders and share how they turned challenges into success—so others in the direct selling space can, too.

The new podcast is designed to speak to anyone who wants to grow in life or business. It’s perfect for entrepreneurs (or the entrepreneurially curious) like you!

“We’re excited to share our hard-won perspectives and everything we’ve learned in our journey about how to navigate adversity no matter where you are in life,”

said Neora Co-Founder and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke.

“It will help you find joy in the journey, no matter what roadblocks may come your way, and gain valuable insights with every episode.”

The new podcast launches this month with three episodes that examine how facing unique challenges head on, and refusing to back down, kept Neora moving forward to embrace an even brighter future.

Episode 1: A conversation on leadership

Every significant achievement is accompanied by adversity; having the mindset and skillsets to navigate challenges is what sets true leaders apart. Hear from four battle-tested executives, as they share their tried-and-true principles that allowed them to navigate a leadership challenge that no other executive team has successfully walked through.

Episode 2: Taking on Goliath

At the pinnacle of its success, Neora was hit with some major challenges. This episode delves into what many have referred to as a David vs. Goliath fight against the FTC, and company founder Jeff Olson explains why he refused to back down from this fight and why he was willing to make the difficult decisions required to protect his company at all costs.

Episode 3: After the battle

Years of hard work paid off, and Neora’s executive team was able to claim a historic victory. Find out what that victory meant to founder Jeff Olson and why he believes that his leadership team was able to weather the storm and emerge victorious.

Hosts of the Podcast

Jeff Olson is a well-known thought leader and successful entrepreneur. He is the best-selling author of The Slight Edge, a revolutionary book and philosophy sharing how to create powerful results from the simple daily activities. Jeff has founded multiple successful businesses over the past 35 years and is currently the co-founder of Live Happy as well as the founder and CEO of Neora, LLC. He is an expert in leadership, vision and what it takes to be successful.

Deborah Heisz is the co-CEO of Neora, LLC, as well as the co–founder and CEO of Live Happy and its award-winning Live Happy Now podcast, the former Editor in Chief of Success Magazine and the author of Live Happy: 10 Practices for Choosing Joy. She is a parent, executive and lifelong student of personal development who is passionate about helping people build happier lives.

Amber Olson Rourke is an award-winning marketing executive and mom to three girls and is passionate about empowering women to step into their full potential. She inspires and educates thousands of women as a sales leader to reach for more than they think is possible. She was named to Direct Selling News’s 40 Under 40 list for 2023, noted for her leadership that has provided innovation and guidance in keeping her company moving forward.

Dave Fleming is an internationally recognized executive with a proven track record of transforming companies across borders. Renowned for his strategic acumen, he has propelled organizations to unprecedented growth on the international stage. Beyond boardrooms, Dave finds joy in the embrace of his loving family and the vast expanse of the outdoors.

About Neora

Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science.

Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based on real science. For more information, please visit neora.com.

