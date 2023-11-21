Neora Gaining Strength With Triple AAA Ranking For 2023-2024

By Team Business For Home International

According to a Neora press release:

Neora, a global leader in holistic beauty and wellness products, continues its upward trend by earning the coveted elite recommendation of a AAA+ rating by Business for Home.

Neora offers leading-edge clean-meets-performance, products that provide real results. With a mission statement of Making People Better, Neora continues to develop partnerships and products that allow its Independent Brand Partners the opportunity to be successful, using a modern, global e-commerce model.

Neora in the News

Neora recently celebrated its 12-year anniversary of Making People Better. Most recently, Neora successfully won its fight against the Federal Trade Commission- becoming the first company in the history of direct sales to take these claims all the way to federal court and emerge victorious.

This was accomplished due to Neora’s business model being built the right way—with over 80% of the company’s revenue coming from non-distributor customers, no need for Brand Partners to purchase any inventory, and high-quality products that generate high customer retention.

“This fight was not easy,”

said Neora Co-CEO Deborah Heisz.

“But what made it easier was the kind of company we are. And I have to commend Jeff Olson, Amber Rourke Olson and Renee Olson—those who were there in the beginning, for building a company that was built to win.

And it was built to win because it was built the right way.”

Neora in Facts and Figures

Neora, founded in 2011 by Jeff Olson, is led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience in direct sales. Neora has shattered industry records for sales while developing a strong worldwide customer base in the North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets.

Neora earned the AAA+ rating by Business for Home (BFH) and is ranked 36 out of more than 900 network marketing companies listed on BFH’s Momentum Rank. The proprietary Momentum Ranks use a formula that combines social media engagements, online reviews, and other metrics to develop its ranking system. Neora’s Business for Home page has been viewed by nearly 18,000 visitors.

Neora by the Numbers

Business for Home Ranking: AAA+

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 36

Business for Home page views: 17,930

Company location: United States

CEO of Neora: Jeff Olson

Sold over 40 million products

Generated over $2 billion in cumulative sales

Been named to Inc. 500’s Fastest Growing Companies List

Been voted one of the Best Places to Work the last 2 years consecutively

Paid out more than $800 million in commissions to Brand Partners

Products have been featured in top publications including Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, Byrdie, Shape, Essence, Refinery29, and many others.

Here’s a Glimpse of What People are Saying About Neora

Anna C.: “I was blown away by the before and after pictures. I wasn’t looking for a business like this but could see the possibilities immediately.”

Jennifer and Nate G: “Even though I had zero sales experience, zero business experience and an insanely busy life, I felt the bigger risk was in not even trying. We are not who we were before we started with this company. We are better parents, better role models, and better spouses and friends. Our children’s futures have been directly impacted and the trajectory for them has been forever changed in a positive direction.”

Kenitra N.: “I get to help people … and with four kids watching, I am able to display how a good work ethic can help you succeed in life and in business.”

12 Years and Growing

For the last 12 years, Neora has been making people better by sticking to the family values it was founded on. The beauty and wellness company continues to launch age-defying products and provide a forward-thinking business opportunity that has revolutionized the network marketing industry. Neora is primed for historic growth in the coming years where motivated entrepreneurs can build a future and reach their goals on their own terms. The AAA+ ranking places Neora in elite status, making them a recommended company by Business for Home for 2023 and 2024.

For more information about Neora, click here.

About Neora

Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based on real science. For more information, please visit neora.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/11/neora-gaining-strength-with-triple-aaa-ranking-for-2023-2024/