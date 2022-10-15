Neora Announces Dave Fleming as New Executive Vice President of Business Development

By Nicole Dunkley

Neora, a leading provider of holistic, science-based skincare, hair care and wellness products, recently announced the appointment of Dave Fleming to Executive Vice President of Business Development.

Mr. Fleming has more than 20 years of experience in the direct-selling industry holding various leadership positions, including roles as President, SVP Global Sales, and Chief Sales Officer.

Prior to joining Neora, Fleming guided global sales for two NASDAQ-traded direct selling companies and multiple international brands, including Norwex, LifeVantage, and Nu Skin as well as technology leaders in Silicon Valley.

His proven track record of success is rooted in his ability to unite marketing, sales support, and IT teams with field leadership, especially where technology merges with the core principles of direct selling. He also understands that a company’s overall success comes by helping one individual at a time reach his or her personal best.

“Neora has always led from the forefront with innovative and forward thinking,”

Fleming said.

“They have endeavored to do things the right way, built an outstanding team that delivers world class products, and is positioned to be a leader in direct selling for long time. Our greatest strength is our culture and how we support each other. That is evident in the field and at the corporate level.”

Fleming has spent many years working in the international direct-selling markets, including China, and is fluent in Mandarin.

He believes that direct selling offers solutions for people all over the world looking to make positive changes to improve their lives.

With innovative technology in social selling and e-commerce, Neora levels the playing field and allows ordinary people with dreams of entrepreneurship to compete with major brands like never before.

“We are excited to have Dave Fleming join our team at a time when Neora is on a trajectory to achieve great things in our industry,”

said Neora Founder and CEO Jeff Olson.

“His experience in both direct selling and technology, along with his proven leadership skills, will play a critical role in Neora’s future growth and innovation. Dave perfectly aligns with Neora’s culture, which sets us apart from other companies and is really the engine that drives our success.”

Since 2011, Neora has achieved over $2 billion in cumulative sales and has been recognized for its historic growth garnering the top raking on the 2015 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services.

Fleming graduated from Brigham Young University with a BS in psychology and an MBA with an emphasis on marketing and entrepreneurship. He is the father of four children—two boys and two girls—in his free time you can find him enjoying the outdoors, traveling to exciting new places, skiing deep powder and pursuing the elusive perfect golf swing.

About Neora

Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. Visit www.neora.com for more information.

