Nearly 15,000 Attendees At QNET’s Bi-Annual Convention In Malaysia

Direct selling company QNET will held its flagship bi-annual convention, V-Convention, in Penang from 7th to 11th October. After nearly three years of pandemic-related restrictions on large gatherings, the event is back as a place for the global community of QNET entrepreneurs to meet in person, check out new products from the company, reconnect with peers, and forge new relationships while bolstering the local economy.

V-Convention is the biggest event and tourism draw in Malaysia since it was last held in September 2019. A sector significantly affected by the pandemic, tourist arrivals between 2019 and 2020 plunged by a dramatic 83% while revenue from tourist spending decreased from RM86.1 billion to RM12.7 billion.

With support from the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau, QNET’s convention will boost international tourism arrivals and bolster revenue for the tourism and hospitality sector. Nearly 15,000 attendees will fly into Penang from different parts of the world for the five-day convention, generating an estimated economic impact of RM157 million for the state.

Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET, says,

“This is the largest physical gathering of our global QNET family since before the pandemic. The past two years brought increased complexity and challenges to communicating and interacting with our customers. We had to pause all our in-person events and transform them into a digital format.”

The last physical V-Convention took place in Penang in September of 2019. Over the past two years, the event took on a virtual format that attracted a global audience of nearly half a million people from around 70 countries, a record number for direct selling industry events.

When QNET announced the event’s long-awaited return a few months ago, tickets quickly sold out — months before the event. Caluza adds,

“I’d like to extend thanks to the Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, the Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE), and the Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) for their overwhelming support.

Now, I am proud to say we are ready to welcome our distributors and customers back to Penang to experience the magic and excitement of our flagship convention.”

The convention took place at SETIA SPICE Arena, one of the largest multi-purpose indoor venues in North Malaysia. Over the five-day period, participants will attend a mega product exhibition of QNET products, attend training workshops by entrepreneurs and leadership professionals, information sessions about the direct selling industry, witness new product launches, meet with product experts, and learn about QNET’s sustainability and community initiatives.

Penang’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions), tourism, and hospitality industry will make significant strides in the coming weeks, with QNET’s flagship convention bringing tourists from over 70 countries to Penang. This also marks the 9th consecutive year that Penang was chosen as the convention destination, demonstrating QNET’s commitment to contributing to local economies worldwide.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce-based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET’s grassroots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees. QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and the Health and Dietary Supplements Association of the Philippines.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.qnet.net.

