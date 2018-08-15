Nature’s Sunshine Reports 12% Increase In Q2 Net Sales To $91.3 Million

By Nicole Dunkley

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., the Lehi, Utah-based natural health and wellness company, recently reported its net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased 12.2 percent year-over-year to $91.3 million compared to $81.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

“We generated strong second quarter sales growth compared to the prior year period, which combined with our focus on cost controls led to improvement in both net income and EBITDA compared to the prior year,” said Gregory L. Probert, chairman and chief executive officer.

According to the company, sales growth was primarily related to continued growth in Synergy Asia Pacific, NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and NSP China, offset by a $1.0 million decline in net sales in NSP Americas and a $1.0 million decline in Synergy Europe.

In China, where Nature’s Sunshine is in the early development of direct selling operations, the company dedicated management resources to increasing the engagement of independent service providers over the past several months and will continue to focus on broadening its leadership and driving a long-term growth opportunity in the market.

For the year, net sales increased 8.6 percent to $178.6 million compared to $164.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2017. Growth was primarily related to continued growth in Synergy Asia Pacific, NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and NSP China, offset by a $3.8 million decline in nets sales in NSP Americas and a $1.3 million decline in Synergy Europe.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products through a global direct sales force of approximately 495,000 independent Managers, Distributors and Customers in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. The Company has four reportable business segments that are divided based on the characteristics of their Distributor base, similarities in compensation plans, as well as the internal organization of NSP’s officers and their responsibilities (NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and NSP China). The Company also supports health and wellness for children around the world through its partnership with the Sunshine Heroes Foundation.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/natures-sunshine-reports-12-increase-in-q2-net-sales-to-91-3-million/