Nature’s Sunshine Products Q2 Revenue Down 4.4% To $104.2 Million

By Team Business For Home

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales were $104.2 million compared to $109.0 million.

GAAP net income was $1.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million compared to $13.4 million.

Management Commentary

“The challenges facing our world certainly remained in the second quarter,”

said Terrence Moorehead, CEO of Nature’s Sunshine.

“The devastating war in Ukraine, rampant inflation, supply chain pressures, and the lingering impact of COVID-19 hampered our vision to share the healing power of nature with everyone.

Despite the headwinds, our revenue was flat on a constant currency basis, driven by continued rapid growth in Asia and mitigated losses in Europe. We believe these outcomes illuminate the resilience of our brand, the power of our vision, and the advantages of our global presence.

“As we look to the remainder of the year, we recognize the volatility and uncertainty of the operating environment.

However, we will continue to invest in our five global growth strategies and support our partners around the world, which is made possible by our strong balance sheet and our confidence in our long-term vision.”

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries.

Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

The post Nature’s Sunshine Products Q2 Revenue Down 4.4% To $104.2 Million appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/natures-sunshine-products-q2-revenue-down-4-4-to-104-2-million/