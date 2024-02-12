Natural Health Trends Corp. 2023 Revenue Down 11% To $43.1 Million

By Team Business For Home

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $10.9 million increased 3% compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 13% compared to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating loss was $242,000 compared to operating loss of $292,000 in the third quarter of 2023 and operating income of $43,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income was $358,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $172,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023 and $188,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The number of Active Members1 were down 6% to 32,410 at December 31, 2023, compared to 34,660 at September 30, 2023, and decreased 16% compared to 38,660 at December 31, 2022.

Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $43.9 million decreased 11% compared to $49.1 million in 2022.

Operating loss was $1.7 million, compared to $270,000 in 2022.

Net income was $568,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $313,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in 2022.

Management Commentary

“We managed to achieve a sequential increase in orders despite tepid consumer sentiment in China and price increases in several markets in the quarter. We believe the increased frequency and size of in-person activities contributed to the uptick. We plan to sponsor more such events in the coming months to continue improving the effectiveness of our market campaigns,”

commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued,

“Though under pressure from lingering inflation and stronger dollar, we succeeded in protecting margin and controlling costs. With more emphasis on training in the coming year, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from further volume boost.”

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

