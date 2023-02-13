Natural Health Trends Corp 2022 Revenue Down 18% To $49 Million

By Team Business For Home

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $12.5 million increased 7% compared to $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 22% compared to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $43,000 compared to operating loss of $145,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and operating income of $487,000 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income was $188,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $47,000, or breakeven per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022 and $232,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The number of Active Members1 were down 6% to 38,660 at December 31, 2022, compared to 41,170 at September 30, 2022, and decreased 12% compared to 45,760 at December 31, 2021.

*Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $49.1 million decreased 18% compared to $60.0 million in 2021.

Operating loss was $270,000 compared to operating income of $1.6 million in 2021.

Net income was $313,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in 2021.

Management Commentary

“During most of the 4th quarter, much of the urban Chinese population was still under some forms of restrictions. In this difficult operating environment, we focused on protecting our margin by diligently controlling costs and exercising discipline in marketing and product mix, while still managing to increase revenue sequentially compared to the third quarter. The result of our effort was positive operating and net income for the fourth quarter, as well as cash from operations,”

commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

“With the ending of the “Zero-Covid” policy, we are hopeful that our members can conduct more in-person meetings while we support more events and incentive trips. We wish to thank all of our hard-working members, old and new, who have endured the past few years and demonstrated strong commitment to our products and our business.”

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/02/natural-health-trends-corp-2022-revenue-down-18-to-49-million/