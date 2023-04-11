MyDailyChoice’s Juan Fernando Mendoza Leads The Spanish-Speaking Market With 50K Rank

By Team Business For Home

MyDailyChoice is thrilled to announce that Juan Fernando Mendoza has achieved the rank of 50K. As a leader in the Spanish-speaking market, Juan Fernando has made a significant impact on MyDailyChoice and has created a movement known as the Makers.

Together with his wife Carla Campos and his brother Andrés Mendoza, Juan Fernando has built a massive team of over 250,000 people in more than 10 Spanish-speaking countries.

He is an internationally recognized team builder and award-winning network marketer who has been in the industry for 14 years.

Juan Fernando’s success in network marketing has earned him seven figures in commissions and the highest rank in his previous company. Now, he aims to replicate that success with MyDailyChoice. His mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the highest ranks in the company as part of his team.

To this end, Juan Fernando created the Makers movement, an educational system to support Hispanics who want to get involved in network marketing with MyDailyChoice. He firmly believes that MyDailyChoice’s House of Brands is one of the critical factors in creating a sustainable network marketing business that generates high commissions.

“MyDailyChoice has a House of Brands that can support a successful network marketing business for the long term,” says Juan Fernando.

“Through the Makers movement, we aim to provide the necessary education and training to help our team members achieve their goals and reach the highest ranks in the company.”

Juan Fernando’s success and leadership in the Spanish-speaking market is a testament to his dedication and hard work. MyDailyChoice looks forward to seeing the continued growth and success of the Makers movement under his leadership.

About MyDailyChoice

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their independent affiliates and customers with the most attractive and highest-quality product lines in the industry. With the powerful and rewarding House of Brands that delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

