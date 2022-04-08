MyDailyChoice Launches Their 2.0 Website

By Team Business For Home

MyDailyChoice is excited to announce the launch of their 2.0 website. MDC’s incredibly innovative website will make shopping simple and business building easier with features exclusive only to the new MDC platform.

After years of being in the field himself, Co-Founder and CEO Josh Zwagil realized there was a need and an opportunity to create a website with software to make shopping, business building, and training simple and easy to use.

“Most network marketing websites are tough to use, require too many steps to sign up, and are not built to help affiliates build their business.

I know first-hand from my experience in the field how important it is to have an easy-to-use website, and that we needed one– so I build it! MDC 2.0 will be a game-changer!”

– said Josh Zwagil, CEO and Founder MyDailyChoice

The MDC 2.0 website offers cutting-edge technology and exclusive features including a simple and user-friendly shopping experience, a high-tech back office with new tracking tools, sales dashboards, training videos, live stream selling features, shareable carts, loyalty rewards, and so much more.

About MyDailyChoice

MyDailyChoice, Inc., based in Las Vegas, NV, is the global leader for pure CBD products, the finest essential oils, exclusive travel deals, and wellness and performance products. With thousands of active Affiliates worldwide and five unique brands – HempWorx, Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Daily Sprays and Akashx – MyDailyChoice is a recognized leader in the Direct Selling Industry.

MyDailyChoice brings its mission to empower families with the opportunity to be physically and financially healthy. MyDailyChoice’s 100% commitment to innovation continuously brings customers and Affiliates the highest quality and latest product breakthroughs in the wellness space, supporting holistic lifestyles and the entrepreneurial spirit. For more information please visit HempMomma.com and MyDailychoice.com.

The post MyDailyChoice Launches Their 2.0 Website appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/mydailychoice-launches-their-2-0-website/