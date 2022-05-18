MyDailyChoice Launches Fuel Factor X Fuel Treatment

By Team Business For Home

MyDailyChoice is thrilled to introduce Fuel Factor X, a proprietary all-in-one fuel treatment created to reduce emissions, enhance performance, improve fuel economy, and prolong engine life.

“The timing for this launch is perfect, this is the product that led me into the network marketing industry in 2009, and I wanted to bring this product back to life at MyDailyChoice because what better time than now.

Gas prices are at record breaking high everywhere, and we are all feeling it. Fuel Factor X is one of the only products that I have found that actually works.”

said Josh Zwagil, CEO and Founder MyDailyChoice.

About Fuel Factor X

Fuel Factor X advanced fuel treatment was created with a proprietary formula designed for specific purposes.

Organometallic Compound

A catalyst that ignites fuel at a lower temperature, providing a longer, more complete burn of the fuel. This causes the fuel to be used more efficiently, providing improved fuel economy and less wasted fuel out through the exhaust, which reduces emissions. The organometallic compound burns more of the available BTUs of the fuel.

Lubricants

Reduces friction from pistons, pumps, and injectors, which would ultimately wear down the engine, therefore prolonging the engine’s working life.

Detergents

Cleans and maintains injectors, as well as the rest of the fuel system, so the engine works as efficiently as possible.

Polymerization Retardants

Reduces solids that can form in the fuel tank and keep the engine clean, prolonging the life of all engine parts.

Rust and Corrosion Inhibitors

Helps to remove and prevent rust in the fuel system, keeping it running efficiently.

Demulsifiers

Helps separate water from fuel. A single drop of water can cause an injector to fail and damage the entire engine.

Fuel Stabilizers

Stabilizes fuel to keep it from breaking down or deteriorating and gives fuel a longer shelf life.

Fuel Factor X is only offered through MDC and is available for purchase in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, South Africa, Nigeria, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Republic of Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Republic of Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.

Fuel Factor X Reviews

“This product has been a game changer for me!! Across my fleet of vehicles/heavy equipment it saves me over 13% on my fuel bill month after month. I believe my savings is bigger as I have noticed cleaner stronger running engines as well as much cleaner oil on my services.”

– Chris R.

“Love this product! Increase my MPG from 14 to 16.7 in our 2020 Airstream Interstate. It’s a Diesel engine and I didn’t think we’d see a lot of benefits, but I was wrong… I’m using less DEF and getting better mileage since starting FFX. Love this!”

– Jeremy R.

I am so excited about using FFX! We averaged a 5-7 MPG increase right away and have continued to get better fuel mileage. My husband was a little skeptical at first but quickly changed his mind. We use it in all our vehicles and love it!

– Karen V.

About MyDailyChoice

MDC Founders and CEO’s Josh & Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true ‘home’ for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice, a powerful and rewarding House of Brands that delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

Find more information on the company’s website MyDailyChoice.com

