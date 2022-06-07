MyDailyChoice Launches App To Help Affiliates Build Their Business

By Team Business For Home

MDC is excited to reveal their new MyDailyChoice App which leverages the latest MDC 2.0 website features and state-of-the-art technology to be utilized directly on your smartphone.

This innovative MyDailyChoice App features easy to use tools for Affiliates to grow and manage their business, stay in contact with their team members, prospect new customers, share marketing and training tools, and easily reference back-office dashboards that are updated in real time.

“We created the new MyDailyChoice App with our very own in-house technology that pulls affiliate and customer data directly to your phone to make managing your team easy and efficient.

Our new app has added features to help affiliates build their business using sales and marketing materials that can be shared directly with their prospects or shared on social media platforms, all right from the MyDailyChoice app.”

– said Josh Zwagil, CEO and Founder, MyDailyChoice.

Some of the new features included on the MyDailyChoice App:

Sharing content with contacts, teams and prospects including training materials, videos, and product information

Back-office dashboards updated in real time showing sales and stats

Team chat feature allowing you to chat with team or privately one on one

Easily sharable replicated website, capture pages, and sharable carts

The new MyDailyChoice App is another defining addition to the technology that sets MDC apart within the industry. Free access to high-quality marketing materials, prospecting tools, and advanced technologies are all available and continuously being improved and updated.

The MyDailyChoice App is now available to download on both Apple and Android devices and will be replacing the MDC Genius App.

About MyDailyChoice

Josh & Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true ‘home’ for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice, a powerful and rewarding House of Brands that delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com

The post MyDailyChoice Launches App To Help Affiliates Build Their Business appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/mydailychoice-launches-app-to-help-affiliates-build-their-business/