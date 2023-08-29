MyDailyChoice Introduces Newest Brand Partner New Day Botanics, Into The MDC Marketplace

By Nicole Dunkley

New Day Botanics is a wellness brand based on the extraordinary health benefits of Morinda Citrifolia (noni) combined with hyaluronic acid (HA). Backed by clinical studies, noni and HA are the main ingredients in New Day Botanics line of products that include MorindaPure, Formula 1 Equine, and Formula 1 Canine.

Their mission is to provide high-quality products for families, pets, and the equine community that are affordable and support overall health and wellness.

“We are excited to be joining the My Daily Choice family of brands. We are grateful for this opportunity and feel lucky to be connected with such a great company,”

says New Day Botanics Founders, Louis and Jeff.

New Day Botanics Founders, Louis Nunez and Jeff Swenson

New Day Botanics Powered by Noni Juice

Noni, is the primary active ingredient in MORINDApure™, is a tropical, botanical juice with hundreds of years of wellness uses. The developers of MORINDApure™ have harnessed a proprietary blend of Noni and Hyaluronic Acid to bring you a product that doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars, yet provides the same multitude of benefits that noni and Hyaluronic Acid is known for, plus more.

MORINDApure™ is a functional product powered by Noni and Hyaluronic Acid, helps and supports:

Healthy immune system

Healthy joint function

Energy and endurance

A healthy cardiovascular system

Healthy digestion and gut flora

A calming, relaxing effect

Your bodies ability to efficiently utilize essential nutrients

Cellular health

Moisturizes hair, skin and nails

MORINDApure Customer, Lauren Neil

“As an NPC Figure Competitor and fitness model, I have to be able to train day in and day out and have the ability to recover as quickly as possible. Morinda Pure allows me to recover faster, which enables me to stay in the gym and be at the top of my game,”

says Customer, Lauren Neil

STOMACHsoother™ features Papaya, a fruit widely distributed in tropical regions worldwide. Renowned for its delectable taste and juiciness, Papaya is celebrated for its remarkable digestive properties and exceptional nutritional value.

This fruit stands out as an abundant source of fiber, vitamins B, C, E, and K, flavonoids, folate, pantothenic acid, and, of course, the invaluable papain enzyme. With its delightful sweet and musky flavor, Papaya lends itself to diverse culinary applications, including marinades, salad dressings, and sauces, making it a versatile addition to various food and beverage creations.

STOMACHsoother™ helps support:

Abundant in antioxidants

A good source for many essential vitamins and minerals

Contains no added sugar

Formula 1 Equine – Blue Label combines Noni (Morinda Citrifolia) and HA (hyaluronic acid) to support a healthy immune system, a healthy gut flora, faster recovery from training, and healthy joint function while providing calming and relaxing effects. Formula 1 Noni is an all-natural, whole health supplement that supports many vital functions within the body.

The Noni fruit is the best-known supplement to build Xeronine levels within the body. Hyaluronic acid supports healthy joints and flexibility. By combining these two ingredients, you get to the ultimate combination of whole-body health support, to keep your animal’s overall wellness and activity.

Formula 1 Equine – Blue Label benefits.

Promotes healthy digestion and a healthy gut flora

Supports faster recovery from exercise and training

Supports healthy joint function

Provides calming and relaxing effects

Support a shiny skin, coat, mane, and tail

Supports healthy immune function

Formula 1 Noni Customer, Leanne Gandy

“Well, everyone that knows me, knows my horses love Formula1 Noni. But I have also taken Noni also. My joints feel so much better when I do. Your Morinda Pure is an amazing product with outstanding benefits. I will continue using it for me and my horses for years to come,”

says Customer, Leanne Gandy

Formula 1 Equine — Stomach Soother is an all natural source of the Papain Enzyme and Fibrin. Papain is a powerful digestive enzyme which plays a key role in digestive processes involving breaking down tough protein fibers. Papain also plays a significant role in the breakdown of toxins. Formula 1 Equine – Stomach Soother is antioxidant-rich, a natural source of many essential vitamins and minerals, and contains no added sugar.

Formula 1 Equine – Stomach Soother benefits.

Promotes GI Regularity

Supports Immune System

Made in the USA

Formula 1 Canine – Blue Label combines Noni (Morinda Citrifolia) with hyaluronic acid to support a healthy immune function, a healthy gut flora, faster training recovery, healthy joint function, as well as providing calming and relaxing effects. Formula 1 Noni is an all-natural, whole-health supplement that supports many vital functions within the body.

Formula 1 Canine – Blue Label benefits:

Supports healthy joints and flexibility

Supports healthy immune function

Supports healthy digestion

Supports faster training recovery

Provides calming and relaxing effects

About MyDailyChoice

MyDailyChoice is a marketplace where you can discover new brands, shop for your favorite products, and empower your entrepreneurial spirit. Founded by two dynamic entrepreneurs, Josh & Jenna Zwagil, who had a desire to empower individuals by eliminating obstacles and fostering positive change. For more information please visit www.mydailychoice.com

