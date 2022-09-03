By Team Business For Home

Success abounds at MyDailyChoice with a record-breaking August. Thanks to expert leadership and coaching, MDC is experiencing extraordinary growth. More affiliates are joining MDC than ever before and achieving ranks at a remarkable pace, often within only a few weeks.

“We are thrilled with the number of affiliates not only joining MDC but setting these record-breaking accomplishments, and this is just the beginning,”

says Founder and CEO Josh Zwagil.

“The plans we have in place for the future—along with offering the most lucrative compensation in the industry—will continue to attract new affiliates and help them set unbelievable records.”

MyDailyChoice Affiliates are not just replicating the success of their mentors but exceeding it.

One of those meteoric rises is Stanecia Graham, who just made history as the company’s fastest rank up, hitting 100K in just three weeks.

Within the month of August alone, MDC has had:

15 affiliates achieved 10K

4 affiliates achieved 25K

1 affiliate achieved 50K,

4 affiliates achieved 100K, and even a 250K rank up.

There were also 140 affiliates at 1K and 21 at 5K. Learn more about MDC’s Affiliate opportunities here.

About MyDailyChoice

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice. The powerful and rewarding House of Brands delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

The post MyDailyChoice Celebrates A Record-Breaking Month appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/mydailychoice-celebrates-a-record-breaking-month/