MyDailyChoice Announces The Hire of Kelly Rich to The Corporate Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer

By Nicole Dunkley

Kelly brings her strong leadership and extensive experience with mentoring, developing, and leading, to MDC.

She is an accomplished and self-motivated executive with over 20 years in the industry and has managed and empowered countless teams!

With a proven track record of successfully aligning sales and marketing, IT, and field leadership with a company’s vision, Kelly plans to draw on her industry knowledge and expertise to help MDC transform into one of the largest Direct Selling companies in our industry.

She believes in servant leadership with internal teams and plans to continue to build and support each team member on their personal road to success.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the MDC team,”

says Kelly.

“The vision that Josh and Jenna have for our company will change the industry and provide an innovative opportunity for everyone.”

Kelly is a motivated and strong individual who is dedicated to bringing Josh and Jenna’s Vision to life. She is very innovative and loves to see where she can inspire new possibilities.

Having worked in large Direct Selling companies, she brings a vast knowledge of best practices and core principles of what a successful company needs in order to be successful.

Additionally, her experience with opening and managing numerous international markets will allow MDC to capitalize on her achievements to support their growth globally.

“MDC is truly a House of Brands, and with our cutting-edge technology supporting our leaders, our growth will continue to accelerate,”

says Kelly.

About MyDailyChoice:

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their independent affiliates and customers with the most attractive and highest-quality product lines in the industry. With the powerful and rewarding House of Brands that delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

