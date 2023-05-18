MyDailyChoice Adds Instantly Ageless To The MDC Marketplace

By Team Business For Home

MyDailyChoice is excited to announce the newest addition to the marketplace – Instantly Ageless.

This amazing brand is a revolutionary anti-aging formula that has gained a loyal following of Customers who swear by its effectiveness in reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and under-eye bags in just minutes.

Instantly Ageless has sold over 8 million units of their products in recent years and is clinically proven to deliver results that last up to 8 hours.

Their flagship product is one of the most highly demonstrable products in the history of the industry.

Instantly Ageless has been approved to sell its lineup of products in the MDC Marketplace creating a new vertical for MDC Affiliates and expanded reach for Instantly Ageless.

MyDailyChoice CEO & Founder, Josh Zwagil says,

“I saw the viral videos of Instantly Ageless and knew this was the perfect brand to join the marketplace. Our Affiliates and Customers will love purchasing and promoting this product.”

Instantly Ageless Founders Kellie and Greg Serrault said,

“The entire team, at Instantly Ageless is extremely excited to be a Brand Partner with MDC. This product is a perfect fit for the millions of people who will be shopping in the marketplace. Instant results are what people want and that’s what Instantly Ageless gives. It’s gonna be a fun ride.”

The addition of Instantly Ageless to MyDailyChoice’s product lineup is expected to be a significant growth driver for the company.

MyDailyChoice’s network of Affiliates and Customers will now have access to more innovative products that deliver real results, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the industry.

For more information about MyDailyChoice and Instantly Ageless, please visit www.mydailychoice.com.

About MyDailyChoice

MyDailyChoice is a marketplace where you can discover new brands, shop for your favorite products, and empower your entrepreneurial spirit. Founded by two dynamic entrepreneurs, Josh & Jenna Zwagil, who had a desire to empower individuals by eliminating obstacles and fostering positive change. For more information please visit www.mydailychoice.com

The post MyDailyChoice Adds Instantly Ageless To The MDC Marketplace appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/mydailychoice-adds-instantly-ageless-to-the-mdc-marketplace/