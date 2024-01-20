Monica Santa Tamara Sugiarto Achieves Diamond at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Monica Santa Tamara Sugiarto from Semarang, Indonesia is a true entrepreneur who knows how to identify a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When Monica went to buy a hair straightener at the store, she was frustrated by the expensive prices and lack of selection.

So, she opened a business and became the first to sell locally made hair straighteners in Indonesia. She was also one of the first to open a body-shaping hosiery company in Indonesia for similar reasons. However, when she started looking for the best anti-aging products, she didn’t have to start her own company.

They already existed. Monica discovered QuiAri just as they were about to open for business in Indonesia. She didn’t want to miss an opportunity to be one of the first to introduce people to QuiAri’s breakthrough Products and industry-first 5-Minute Pay. She joined QuiAri and just recently achieved one of their highest ranks.

“I built 2 successful companies in Indonesia, but I’m most excited about my new QuiAri business. I was one of the first to introduce QuiAri to the people of Indonesia and my hard work paid off.

I reached the very high rank of Diamond and I’m still going! People everywhere around the world want to look and feel younger and have an opportunity to make more money.

QuiAri is in over 100 countries worldwide, so for the first time ever, I had an opportunity to build a global business. Starting my QuiAri business was easier than starting a traditional business.

I didn’t have to worry about inventory, paying employees, or obtaining business licenses. I got started right away and only had to focus on sharing QuiAri with everyone I know,”

said QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Monica Santa Tamara Sugiarto.

Monica was intrigued by 5-Minute Pay. As a business owner, she never knew it was possible to pay commissions worldwide within 5 minutes after each sale. After her first sale, she received a “cha-ching” alert from the QuiAri App on her smartphone indicating she had been paid. When she shared the news with her friends and family about getting paid in 5 minutes, they all wanted to join her Team.

“QuiAri has the infrastructure and resources to pay Promoters in 5 minutes worldwide. As a business owner, I respect the company’s investment in cutting-edge technology and for being the first in the industry to offer 5-Minute Pay.

I also don’t know if there is any other opportunity in the world where you can join a company, have no previous experience, and receive free marketing and training resources to help you grow your business.

QuiAri is my first Network Marketing company, and I never expected it would be so easy to get started.

The Purple Diamond Guide, a free resource designed to help teach you and your Team how to rise up through the ranks, was extremely helpful, and the Leaders were very supportive.

It took hard work to reach Diamond, but it wasn’t difficult, and there are many ways to earn residual income.

At first, I was surprised by how generous the payouts were, but now that I know more about QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, it makes perfect sense. He wants to change the world and give people an opportunity to look, feel, and live better,”

said QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Monica Sugiarto.

Monica said that QuiAri’s breakthrough anti-aging products are just one of the ways Bob Reina is helping people change their lives. QuiAri Products, featuring the new #1 anti-aging superfruit, Maqui, were developed through a collaboration between Bob and Dr. Juan Hancke, the top Maqui Berry Scientist in the world.

Science has proven that the high antioxidant content in Maqui helps reduce oxidative stress, which helps slow down the aging process and promotes healthier skin. Bob and Dr. Hancke developed an exclusive, super-concentrated MaquiX® extract that boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times, providing Promoters and Customers with powerful nutritional benefits unlike anything the world has seen before.

“QuiAri Products have helped me improve my fitness, provided clean, natural energy to help me through my day, and helped me control my weight. Plus, the taste is incredible.

QuiAri Shake tastes just like a rich chocolate or vanilla milkshake and QuiAri Prime is sweet and refreshing. In the next 5 years, I’m expecting my business and Team to double or triple.

Plus, QuiAri has expanded to Indonesia and South Korea just in the short time I’ve been a Promoter. I can promote in Indonesia, South Korea, or any of the 100+ countries where QuiAri is sold. T

here is unlimited potential to create a legacy business my children and grandchildren could benefit from,”

said Monica Santa Tamara Sugiarto.

The global anti-aging product market is on the rise and expected to grow to over US$100 Billion by 2032. Monica is encouraging everyone she knows to join QuiAri right now or risk missing out.

“The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Demand is high around the world, not just for anti-aging products, but specifically for QuiAri’s anti-aging products.

QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina brilliantly created unique, exclusive Products with the MaquiX® extract and paired it with an opportunity for everyone to earn 5-Minute Pay.

Bob is a former Police Officer and started his MLM career as a Promoter in the Field.

He wants people to stop living paycheck to paycheck and hopes QuiAri can help people break that cycle and reach their dream lifestyle.

I am 100% aligned with Bob’s mission to help others, and I’m excited to be part of a company with momentum,”

stated Monica Santa Tamara Sugiarto.

Monica’s dream is to reach the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond so she can help her Team reach the upper ranks.

“I want my family and friends to be happy, healthy, and successful. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help them get to the top.

Since I’m only a few ranks away from Crown Purple Diamond, I have a real opportunity to make a big impact and change lives.

Although I own several businesses, QuiAri has the potential to be my biggest win ever,”

said Monica Santa Tamara Sugiarto.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to the new #1, QuiAri. Our mission is built around the basic principle of helping people live their best lives. Through our nutritious, breakthrough products featuring the new #1 antioxidant superfruit, Maqui Berry, and one-of-a-kind business opportunity with industry-first 5-Minute Pay (commissions paid within 5 minutes globally), we have created a global phenomenon that spans over 100 countries and counting. Led by industry icon and Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri has the fastest-paying and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans in the industry. Their three delicious, life-changing products with proprietary ingredients, QuiAri Shake, QuiAri Energy, and QuiAri Prime, help people look and feel younger, healthier, and full of energy. Come see why people are rushing to join the most innovative and one of the fastest-growing companies in all of Network Marketing. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

