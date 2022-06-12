MONAT Wins Four Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year

By Nicole Dunkley

MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), and MONAT Gratitude were honored with a total of four 2022 Stevie Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

MONAT Global received the following awards:

Gold Stevie: Company of the Year – Retail – Large

Silver Stevie: Minority-Owned Business of the Year

Bronze Stevie: Consumer Products – Other (for MONAT Wellness and Vegan Protein)

2021 was a year of milestones and momentum for MONAT and its independent salesforce members, known as Market Partners.

“Last year we expanded and consolidated our headquarters, entered a new product category with the rollout of MONAT Body Care™ and also launched a comprehensive sustainability program, “MONAT Sustainability.

“Building a Beautiful World,” said Ray Urdaneta, co-founder and CEO, MONAT Global.

“Being honored with four Stevies says so much about our incredible team, our business and our culture. I am thrilled that MONAT has earned this recognition.”

The Miami-based global brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP customers, and its independent sales force, known as Market Partners.

“I am proud that MONAT has been recognized once again this year by the American Business Awards for outstanding leadership, products and corporate responsibility,”

said Stuart MacMillan, president, MONAT Global.

“We’re dedicated to helping others become better and making the world better by making ourselves better. MONAT Market Partners are unstoppable.”

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT’s product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, and Australia.

