MONAT Global Wins 4 Stevie Awards

By Team Business For Home

MONAT wins two International Gold Stevie Awards :

Company of the Year

Consumer Products

Non-Durables

Large and Consumer Products for the MONAT BODY CARE Collection.

MONAT Global Corp. (MONAT) was honored with a total of four Stevie® Awards in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

MONAT Global received the following awards:

Bronze Stevie: Lifetime Achievement Award – Consumer Products for President Stuart MacMillan

Silver Stevie: Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in Canada and the USA for MONAT Sustainability

Gold Stevie: Company of the Year – Consumer Products – Non-Durables – Large

Gold Stevie: Consumer Products for the MONAT BODY CARE Collection

Congratulations to Stuart on this well-deserved recognition!”

said Ray Urdaneta, CEO of MONAT.

“His leadership style is all about building relationships; it has powered MONAT’s growth and success these past eight years.”

Bestselling author, speaker and leadership expert John C. Maxwell had this to say:

“Lives are changed by the right mentors. Stuart MacMillan has been the right mentor at the right time for thousands of people over his lifetime. I’ve been honored to partner with him in amplifying his lifelong passion; helping others grow, develop, and succeed.”

Judges’ comments on MONAT’s nominations included:

On MONAT BODY CARE:

“Consumer products, particularly in the skincare category are an extremely challenging area for a new brand to launch products and gain traction. MONAT has been able to launch a product that drove 2.5 million in revenues in 4 months and got recognized in several media outlets.”

On MONAT Sustainability:

“Kudos to MONAT for designing and delivering such a fully realized recycling program! The results speak for themselves and it is especially impressive to see such a widespread adoption and support for the program from all stakeholders.

It is also an important lesson that MONAT market partners – on the frontline of the sales strategy – are discovering the potential of sustainability and recycling to strengthen the sales messages and convince clients of the worth of MONAT products.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales.

MONAT’s product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science, and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, and Australia.

The post MONAT Global Wins 4 Stevie Awards appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/monat-global-wins-4-stevie-awards-2/