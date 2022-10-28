Mohammad Adel From Jordan Achieves Double Black Diamond Rank At Success Factory.

By Team Business For Home

Mohammad Adel is a Success Factory affiliate and 2022 COC member from Jordan. He boasts over ten years of experience in network marketing and has recently reached Double Black Diamond while aiming for the Ambassador rank next.

Mohammad joined the world of network marketing after he saw a presentation given by a friend of his,

“As often happens, the beginnings in the industry were not easy.”

Mohammad had to overcome numerous obstacles that went from his family to the very government. Clear direction and perseverance were keys to Mohammad’s path, and his effort paid off. In 2021, Mohammad reached the Black Diamond rank and received a Mercedes to recognize his efforts; today, he is a Double Black Diamond.

“The Network marketing industry is life-changing. It was a new beginning because I had always thought reaching my goals would take me a lifetime, but I got where I wanted after just 5. I now have time and the freedom to live the lifestyle I want and deserve.

Network marketing has a lot of benefits. It opens your mind and makes you grow, personally and professionally, while improving all the areas of your life, be it financial or relationships.”

In October 2018, Mohammad Adel joined Success Factory. Below, he tells us how he learned about Success Factory and why he joined:

“It was no chance; I was actively looking for an opportunity with a clear vision and strong potential. My experience in previous companies was not precisely what I desired as I was selling unessential products people didn’t even need in their everyday lives. The team I created was in it only for the money.

Now at Success Factory, my work and mission finally make sense. I’m a hard worker, and over my career in network marketing, I’ve given thousands of presentations in various companies, but only now, with Success Factory, I’m getting actual results.”

Mohammad explains the perks of working with Success Factory:

“Success Factory is unlike any other network company I know. On one side, we have its values and credibility: it’s a transparent company.

On the other, it has innovative products and a solid vision for the future that will help many people worldwide. I’ve witnessed unbelievable transformations in the lives of people around me, and I know this wave will only grow stronger.

And then, financially speaking, it offers several strong sources of income, compensation plans, and wonderful prizes.”

Finally, Mohammad leaves us a story and a lesson:

“In South Korea, a woman was selling grilled bananas, and her monthly income was 40 dollars. She decided to start in network marketing, but her family took an immediate stand against that idea. Three years later, she achieved a monthly income of at least 3.000 dollars with her hard work.

Her success and determination indicate that one should not despair but have patience and consistency. Never exclude anyone, and don’t judge them before giving them an opportunity.”

About Success Factory

Success Factory is a network marketing company whose primary goal is to promote human potential and support the latest technology, relying on innovative and creative proposals that bring real solutions to the lifestyle in the 21st century.

The company’s product catalog is mainly digital, covering the spheres of technology, education, sales skills, and financial expertise.

All while continuously improving quality, usability, and exceptionality and offering its sales force different products to work with. The most outstanding items within the extensive ecosystem of the company are Forex Insiders, and The View.

Success Factory has become the company that transforms network marketing human lives above all. This company detects, trains, and empowers the sales professionals who will be the industry’s great legends tomorrow. Find more information on the company’s website www.successfactory.com.

