Modere Terminates Top Leader Justin Prince – Legal Battle Upcoming

Modere, a Network Marketing company in the wellness and personal care industry, has faced large scale criticism for its lack of transparency after suddenly terminating Top Leader Justin Prince.

Justin Prince, is an entrepreneur who has achieved unparalleled success at Modere. With a track record of building multiple multimillion-dollar businesses and sharing stages with renowned icons, Justin Prince has become a driving force in the Network Marketing landscape.

CEO of Modere, Asma Ishaq, heads the company located in the United States, Utah, however no press release has been send out.

Modere’s rating has been downgraded by Business for Home, to the B rating, indicating the business opportunity is poor, because of the lack of transparency. The lack of transparency and missing information indicate potential risks and raise doubts about the company’s strategy.

Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

In below FB video Justin Prince announced his termination:

About Modere

Modere is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean, health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds.

This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.

Serving a community of over 3 million loyal customers around the world, Modere maintains a presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan and India. Modere products are proudly manufactured in the USA† in its NSF GMP certified facility.

