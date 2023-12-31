Modere Ranked As A+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

Network marketing company Modere, had an estimated revenue of $220 million in 2022. The company has potentially paying out up to 35% commission that year, matching the industry standard.

This article is fact checked by Ted Nuyten – CEO of Business For Home.

“For this publication and review we talked with Top Earners, former distributors, and former employees however it seems corporate executives are not willing to share any information, keeping unfortunately Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (The FUD factor) alive and rumours about Modere’s financial instability keep surfacing.”

Modere is part of the portfolio of ZCG capital, a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development, and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals.

We do not believe that a large private investor as ZCG capital will easily terminate their investment in Modere however such investors look to the naked performance and Return on Investment (ROI). They have in general little empathy for hard working distributors. A negative ROI for some time might force an “End of Story” exit.

Modere in Facts and Figures

Modere, a US-based company led by CEO Asma Ishaq, recorded an estimated revenue of $220 million in 2022, marking a decrease of 40% from the previous year. Out of their total revenue, approximately $77 million could have been disbursed as commission, resulting in a compensation plan payout of 35%.

With respect to ratings, Modere received a ‘A+’ rating from Business for Home, indicating limited information available about the company’s performance. However we believe an A+ rank, which is an upgrade from the former B ranking is justified given the sales results from a number of top producers.

The network marketing company has been facing some turbulence recently. A legal battle looms after the company made headlines by suing its top leader, Justin Prince, and consequently terminating his role. In response, Prince filed his own suit against Modere. Alongside this drama, Modere also saw some remarkable successes. Notably, stay-at-home mom Michelle Groote made a record-breaking achievement with the company and top producers are satisfied with the results.

Furthermore, Modere secured the 78th position in the current Business for Home Momentum Rank within the 800+ worldwide network marketing companies in the Business For Home (BFH) database. In terms of online presence and visibility, Modere ranked 65th globally according to Similarweb rankings. Modere also gained 10 customer reviews on its Business for Home page, positioning it at 133rd within the BFH database. In addition, the company counts 2 recommended distributors and 3 top earners in its network. It attracted 29,592 pageviews on its Business for Home page.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: An upgrade from the former B rank

2022 Revenue: $220 million

Revenue difference compared to 2021: -40%

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2022: $77 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 78

Number of Recommended Distributors: 2 (Rank 76)

Number of Top Earners: 3 (Rank 97)

Business for Home Pageviews: 29,592 (Rank 51)

Similarweb Rank: 103,043 (Rank 65)

YouTube views: 1,706 (Rank 469)

Modere has 10 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 133)

CEO of Modere: Asma Ishaq

Company Country: US

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine



Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Modere

Modere, a social retail direct sales company, has garnered satisfactory feedback from consumers and marketers alike. The overall consensus amongst these customers is that the company’s products generally perform as advertised and that the company supports and rewards its marketers exceptionally well. Let’s delve into a more in-depth analysis of these reviews.

Alejandro emphasized that Modere provides an excellent business opportunity. Taking the time to commend the company’s innovative natural products, he stated:

“Modere has the most innovative natural products that really work better than I thought possible.”

Similarly, Julie Frebergé Southerton praised the company’s compensation plan, saying:

It’s like no other” also acknowledging the welcoming global family atmosphere that Modere provides.

More praise for Modere’s products came from Crystal who explained,

“Such a great opportunity and the products are the best I have ever used.”

She even noted that the collagen products were particular game-changers for her and her family. Rewarding its marketers appears to be a further strong point for Modere.

According to Debra Menchel, Modere is ahead of its time when it comes to leadership and rewarding their social marketers. She dedicated part of her review to say that,

“I have never seen or experienced the support and team work that I have with Modere.”

Michelle Geouge endorses that notion as well, sharing: “

“Modere puts its social marketers first.”

She also highlights the company’s impressive growth since 2015 and its continued technological advancements and product development.

Julie Bereczki’s success story strongly portrays a company that rewards effort and supports its marketers. Julie, who had previously struggled with an MLM company, triumphantly stated that Modere provided the platform she needed to make a living within six months.

Modere is everything I was looking for in a direct sales company,”

In conclusion, Modere appears to be a company that truly values its customers and marketers. They boast high-quality, effective products and provide a comprehensive support network for their marketers. This has largely contributed to the success of many who have associated themselves with Modere.”

How Modere could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Inspiration Motivation, Credibility and Trust

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

Social Proof and Differentiation

Success stories provide social proof that your offerings have been valuable to others. Potential customers or clients are more likely to engage with your products or services if they see that others have benefited from them. In competitive markets, success stories can set you apart from competitors. Demonstrating your track record of achieving results can give you a unique selling point.

Overall, success stories and press releases have the power to inspire, educate, and foster connections. Whether in the business, personal development, or social spheres, sharing stories of achievement can bring about positive change and growth in Network Marketing.

Modere Conclusion

Modere, the global network marketing company, achieved an estimated revenue of $220 million in 2022. The company’s potential payout of up to 35% commission matches the industry standard and presents a promising opportunity. While there are no guarantees, this information paints an inspiring picture for those seeking financial opportunities.

In recent news, Modere has faced some challenges, including a legal battle with its former top leader, Justin Prince. Despite this, the company has also seen successes, such as stay-at-home mom Michelle Groote’s record-breaking achievement.

Modere, led by CEO Asma Ishaq, recorded a decrease of 40% in revenue from the previous year, totaling $220 million. Approximately $77 million could have been disbursed as commission, resulting in a 35% compensation plan payout. Modere received an ‘A+’ rating, upgrade from B, from Business for Home.

Modere holds the 78th position in the Business for Home Momentum Rank and ranks 65th globally in terms of online presence and visibility. Overall, Modere’s revenue and commission potential indicate a promising opportunity for individuals looking to make decent money, however with the lack of information, prospects should be carefull.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

