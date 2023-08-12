MLM Power Couple, Carlos & Karla Wiley Join QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

Success in the Direct Sales Industry comes from hard work, but that isn’t the case for all industries.

QuiAri Promoters, Carlos and Karla Wiley, who are originally from Flint, Michigan, used to have one of the toughest jobs in America. They were full-time Assembly Workers for General Motors working 40+ hours a week.

“We worked very hard, but never felt like we were getting closer to living our dream lifestyle. There wasn’t a clear path to success for us, and the car industry is notorious for layoffs when business slows down.

Fortunately, that never happened to us, but we wanted an opportunity to use our grit and determination to win financially – not just get by. We started with a Health & Wellness MLM company that sold weight-loss shakes and got very lucky.

We had excellent mentors and grew our business quickly. When QuiAri Super Star Promoter, Tkay Walker introduced us to the QuiAri Opportunity, both of us realized this will be our last and final stop before achieving our dreams.

We look for 3 key elements in a company – Corporate Structure, a breakthrough product, and an aggressive Compensation Plan. It doesn’t get any more aggressive than 5-Minute Pay,”

said QuiAri Promoters, Carlos and Karla Wiley.

The QuiAri Opportunity has received many accolades from top Promoters like Carlos and Karla. Industry-first 5-Minute Pay, which is commissions paid globally within 5-minutes or less, is proprietary to QuiAri, and is just one of the many exclusive benefits available only to Promoters.

“A solid Corporate Structure is built from a foundation of great leadership. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, has an incredible vision for this company and generously welcomes anyone who wants an opportunity to be successful.

The Compensation Plan offers one of the highest payouts in the industry and 7 unique ways to earn. Our timing could not be any better in joining QuiAri as they are in momentum and very focused on global expansion. We’ve put in the hard-work and have experienced the rewards,”

said Carlos Wiley.

“What excites me most is the Team that has been assembled by QuiAri. Everyone is professional and extremely friendly. Even among Promoters, we all want to help each other succeed.

Carlos and I feel comfortable reaching out to any of the top leaders at QuiAri if we needed support – and we know they would be there for us.

Bob Reina is the one that sets this example. He is generous with his time, very helpful, and encourages us to win together. I didn’t realize how much culture matters at a company until I joined QuiAri,”

said Karla Wiley.

QuiAri’s Compensation Plan has many generous benefits that other companies do not offer. Bob Reina hosted a virtual Live Event on Thursday and spotlighted several key benefits that are widely known throughout QuiAri Promoters, but not the general Network Marketing Community:

QuiAri follows a binary plan and commissions are paid out at a very low level – 100 Group Sales Volume (GSV) left, and 100 GSV Right (compared to 300 GSV Left, 600 GSV Right at other businesses)

Matching Bonuses are paid when a Team Commission is earned, so QuiAri pays out more matching bonuses because they pay more Team Commissions

Team Commissions are capped at $50,000 USD per week. (Typically, $10,000 – $25,000 per week for most other companies)

Promoters can achieve the top rank of Purple Diamond by Personally Sponsoring only 2 Promoters (other companies require 8 legs or more of Sponsorship)

QuiAri allows Promoters a longer period of time, up to 8 weeks, to achieve their “Paid As” rank than most companies

Carlos and Karla also believe that, in addition to a generous Compensation Plan, having incredible, exclusive products give QuiAri a clear advantage.

“Honestly, I love the Shakes. The vanilla tastes like birthday cake and the chocolate reminds me of a delicious brownie.

The Energy tablet is smooth with no jitters and no crashes, and the new Prime anti-aging gel is a total game-changer.

I’ve played basketball all my life and had typical aches and pains as I’ve gotten older. My knees feel better than they have ever been. I was immediately impressed,”

said Carlos Wiley.

QuiAri products contain the new #1 superfruit, Maqui, and a super-concentrated, proprietary extract, MaquiX® which boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times. Additionally, QuiAri Prime contains a powerful anti-aging, exclusive YouthX Blend, which contains S.O.D., Resveratrol, and Pterostilbene.

Carlos and Karla are on a personal mission to help at least 1000 people with their nutrition and financial goals through QuiAri. Karla said she was always told “If you help enough people with their dreams and goals, you will ultimately reach your goals by default.”

“1000 people is just a starting point. We have the potential to help hundreds of thousands of people as new markets continue to open for business throughout the world. Our real goal is just to continue to help people.

Carlos and I get up each day looking for people that have given up on their health or their dreams of being financially free and inspiring them with QuiAri.

We know what it feels like to have your hopes restored and you no longer feel trapped. It’s a 2nd chance at life not many people get. Knowing we can bring that level of joy into a person’s life makes it all worthwhile,”

said Karla Wiley.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/08/mlm-power-couple-carlos-karla-wiley-join-quiari/