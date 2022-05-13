MLM Industry Star & Entrepreneur, Justin Duran, Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

At just 19 years old, QuiAri Promoter Justin Duran from Lubbock, Texas, learned an important lesson in timing. His friend invited him to a tasting party for the health and wellness MLM company he had recently joined.

“I remember it clearly. I walked into the house and there were a ton of juice samples and people that were around my age talking about the amazing income they had earned through the opportunity.

At the time, I couldn’t afford the business-building packs and wasn’t thinking about the big picture. Fast forward a few months later and my friend was driving my dream car – a Dodge Viper.

It was a lesson learned. I’ve been in Network Marketing for 20+ years now and never miss out on a great opportunity. That’s one of the reasons why I joined QuiAri right away,”

– stated QuiAri Promoter Justin Duran.

Even before Justin got into network marketing, he was a hard worker and always made sure to have multiple streams of income.

‘I have strived to attain the dream lifestyle by simply being a part of it. I sold luxury cars and expensive powerboats, and I even opened my own bar and live music venue.

I’ve been very successful outside of Network Marketing, but never to where working was optional. Now QuiAri has provided me with an incredible opportunity to get there.

I love the products and my energy is focused on one thing – helping others live better. The more people I help, the closer I get to living my dream lifestyle,’

said Justin Duran.

A good friend of Justin, Green Diamond Promoter Sabra McCraw, introduced him to QuiAri. Sabra’s success as a Promoter just could not be ignored. She achieved one of QuiAri’s top ranks in less than a year.

“Sabra is a friend and an amazing mentor. She came out of retirement to join QuiAri and if you’ve tried the products, you know why. These are not your typical health and wellness products.

I added a small amount of water to the QuiAri Shake mix and within seconds I had a smooth, rich shake that tasted just like birthday cake. Then I took a QuiAri Energy, which is good, clean energy.

I pushed through an entire day without feeling jittery or experiencing my typical afternoon crash. These are truly breakthrough products that need to be shared.”

said Justin Duran.

Founder and CEO of QuiAri, Bob Reina, is the one responsible for developing QuiAri Shake and Energy with Dr. Juan Hancke, the #1 Maqui Berry expert in the world and QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Hancke was awarded a $5 million dollar grant from the World Health Organization to study the incredible health benefits of the Maqui Berry.

What he discovered was that Maqui is the new #1 superfruit in the world with antioxidant power up to 5 times stronger than acai, noni, mangosteen, and blueberries.

“Dr. Hancke created a super-concentrated, proprietary Maqui Berry extract called MaquiX® which boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times.

The bottom line is – you won’t find a more antioxidant-rich product in the MLM Industry or any industry for that matter,”

said Justin Duran.

Supporting QuiAri’s one-of-a-kind products is an incentive-loaded Compensation Plan that is equally unique. QuiAri is the first company in history to pay Promoters worldwide in just 5 minutes. With a global market consisting of over 200 countries, QuiAri Promoters have the opportunity to build massive teams with unlimited income potential.

“What makes QuiAri different than other companies is that I have the opportunity to build a legacy for my family. QuiAri’s Executive Team has a combined 250 years of MLM experience, and they know what it takes to build a multi-billion-dollar brand. The company is headed straight to the top and we have the chance to help people get in on the ground floor,”

stated Justin Duran.

Justin believes teamwork is the way to achieve big dreams. He is ready and committed to help his team rise to the top quickly during these uncertain economic times.

“QuiAri offers many ways to earn – Team Commissions, Matching Bonuses, Lifestyle Bonuses – they even pay Rank Advancement Bonuses. As you climb the ranks, you’ll get a bonus each time you achieve a new level. For example, if you achieve our top rank of Purple Diamond, you will instantly receive $25,000 USD. You just don’t see incentives like this in other companies,”

said Justin Duran.

Justin plans to save his income from QuiAri to open a new music venue.

“I’m very passionate about music and it would be my way of helping others improve their health. I would obviously use the space for concerts and events, but also for large tasting parties and Opportunity Presentations. Eventually, I can see opening these venues all over the U.S. and Internationally,”

stated Justin Duran.

