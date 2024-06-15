MLM Industry Leader, Songamla Kasar from India Joins QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

Top MLM industry Leader and QuiAri Promoter, Songamla Kasar from Manipur, India, never pictured herself as a Network Marketing industry leader. In fact, she had no intention of ever joining MLM. Songamla spent the first half of her career unhappy, stressed out, and working random jobs just to pay the bills. Through that process, she discovered a talent and passion for cosmetics.

For the past 11 years, Songamla has been a beautician and the proprietor of Bella’s Cosmetics, a successful small business in Ukhrul, India. As a business owner, she is always searching for new, breakthrough products to offer her customers. A friend of Songamla introduced her to QuiAri’s age-reversing Products and shared a few samples. Those samples would ultimately change her life.

“After 11 years in the beauty industry, I’ve tried every product and know which ones work and which ones don’t. A friend of mine came into my store, and her skin looked amazing. It was like she was aging in reverse!

I tried the products and they were unlike anything I had in my store. The products did more than just improve my skin, they improved my overall health. When I learned about the Opportunity and 5-Minute Pay, I immediately joined.

It was the perfect way to help my customers and make extra money. I never considered Network Marketing as a full-time opportunity in the past, but my QuiAri business is doing so well that I can’t envision a future where I’m not sharing the Products and 5-Minute Pay with everyone I know.

I’m actually starting to see the success of my QuiAri business overshadow the success of my traditional business, which is very exciting,” stated QuiAri Promoter,

Songamla Kasar.

Songamla has joined QuiAri and learned how to duplicate her success through free training guides and videos provided by QuiAri. On Thursday, QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his wife, Kristie Reina shared a new resource coming soon called the “Duplication Nation Playbook.” The Duplication Nation Playbook is designed to teach Promoters like Songamla, proven, effective ways to duplicate success and rapidly grow their business from the ground up.

Many leaders are calling the Duplication Nation Playbook a revolutionary, never-before-seen resource because it goes beyond the basics of duplication and provides honest answers to questions Promoters really want to know.

How to get off to a Fast Start

How to recruit 2 people in your first 72 hours (and help your Team do the same)

Talk to Prospects with unstoppable confidence

How to easily overcome objections

How to create a culture of Duplication on your Team

How to NEVER run out of Prospects

How to rank advance faster than ever

How to create massive momentum

How to become a Top Earner

“As soon as new Promoters on my Team learn about 5-Minute Pay, that’s commissions paid in 5 minutes or less worldwide, they immediately want to try it.

The Duplication Nation Playbook will be a great way to teach them how to grow their business quickly and globally in over 100 countries worldwide.

QuiAri is famously known for having many helpful, professionally produced free resources available to Promoters 24/7/365, all translated into 10 languages. Everything you need to be successful is accessible starting on your first day.

The Duplication Nation has already been translated into 10 languages so, once it’s released Promoters can begin sharing it with everyone on their Team,”

stated Songamla Kasar.

QuiAri has been disrupting the MLM industry for years now. Their revolutionary 5-Minute Pay Compensation Plan with 7 generous ways to earn made industry history. QuiAri was the first to pay Promoters in 5 minutes or less, and its impact rocked the MLM industry. Top leaders began flooding into QuiAri, eager to start getting paid their worth. The buzz surrounding QuiAri and 5-Minute Pay has spread to the traditional industry and has helped change the way people perceive Network Marketing.

“Everyone wants to be healthier and get paid in 5 minutes, regardless of if they are in Network Marketing or in any other industry.

I have noticed a significant increase in Prospects coming from outside of the MLM industry because of QuiAri’ 5-Minute Pay, simple, easy-to-understand system, and professionally produced and translated resources.

People are sick and tired of living an average life. They want more, and QuiAri offers a way to stop existing and start living. It’s easy to get started and Promoters are provided with a roadmap to success.

Also, as I said before, the products are phenomenal. I’m at the healthiest point in my life and I look and feel great. All of the little blemishes, fine lines, and wrinkles are gone and my skin has a natural healthy glow,”

said Songamla Kasar

QuiAri was the first to introduce products featuring the miracle Maqui Berry, the world’s #1 anti-aging superfruit, to the global market. QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor, Dr. Juan Hancke isolated a special youth molecule in Maqui and created a proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract (MaquiX®) which is scientifically proven to help protect your body from harmful free radicals and even repair damage done by free radicals, reversing the symptoms of aging.

Maqui has also been scientifically proven to help your body inside and out. From youthful and radiant skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, digestive, and immune health to increased energy and weight management, there are testimonials on QuiAri’s social media channels from excited Promoters and Customers who have experienced life-changing results.

“QuiAri is disrupting a $500 Billion MLM industry through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to helping others. You won’t find an Executive Team that works harder to serve Promoters and Customers.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, a former Promoter and Police Officer, believes that everyone should be treated respectfully, like one global family.

While everyone is in charge of their own QuiAri business, it is a very collaborative culture. Teams help each other succeed and try to pull everyone at the bottom up to the top,”

stated Songamla Kasar.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – Recognition, Excellence, Service, Positivity, Ethics, Collaboration, and Trust are the foundation of QuiAri’s “One Family” culture and help drive the company’s momentum. Songamla believes culture is one of the top reasons why QuiAri is one of the fastest-growing companies in all of Network Marketing.

“It is a very welcoming environment for Promoters.

While you’re improving your health, you can make extra money full-time, part-time, or anytime at a company with explosive growth, superior leadership, and breakthrough products made for everyone and anyone.

QuiAri has become the new forever MLM home for top leaders and those who aspire to be top leaders,”

said Songamla Kasar.

QuiAri rewards Promoters who build their business quickly with incentives built into the Compensation Plan for ambitious Promoters. In addition to Speed Bonuses and Rank Advancement Bonuses, which most companies don’t offer, QuiAri recently made headlines by offering a once-in-a-lifetime incentive trip to beautiful Da Nang, Vietnam.

QuiAri Promoters from all over the world who reach the commission rank of Rock Star or above for 1 month and are on AutoDelivery qualify for a free hotel room. Maintaining a Rock Star rank for 2 months while on AutoDelivery qualifies Promoters for a free hotel and airfare for 1.

Promoters who really work hard and reach the rank of Super Star or above for 2 months qualify for a free hotel, free airfare for 2, and a free VIP dinner hosted by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his wife, Kristie. The incentive has been wildly successful with hundreds of people who have already qualified. With plenty of time still left (qualification ends July 31, 2024) there is no telling just how many people will join Bob, Kristie, and Songamla in Vietnam.

“I’m excited about the incentive trip to Vietnam and look forward to connecting with Bob, Kristie, and my Team.

When I first tried QuiAri samples I never imagined it would take me to one of the most beautiful locations on the planet, but that’s what I love about the company – it keeps exceeding my expectations,”

said Songamla Kasar.

Songamla now dreams bigger after joining QuiAri and is excited about the future.

“My dreams are coming true. I have more time and financial freedom and I love my life. My next dream is to help others join me at the top.

There are too many people around the world who are undervalued, underpaid, and overworked at their current jobs with no hope for a better future.

It is now my mission to help them discover QuiAri. It changed my life and can just as easily change theirs,”

said Songamla Kasar.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

The post MLM Industry Leader, Songamla Kasar from India Joins QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/06/mlm-industry-leader-songamla-kasar-from-india-joins-quiari/