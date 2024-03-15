MLM Industry Leader Laldampuii From India Joins QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri is experiencing explosive growth and unstoppable momentum all over the globe. India has been the latest country to take off.

They are one of QuiAri’s fastest-growing regions. QuiAri Super Star Promoter, Laldampuii from Mizoram is one of the many Promoters who saw their businesses rapidly grow thanks to hard work, high product demand, and QuiAri’s lucrative 5-Minute Pay Compensation Plan. Dami said she feels lucky to have discovered QuiAri at the perfect time.

“A friend introduced me to QuiAri, and I was intrigued by what people were saying about the Products and Opportunity. Most companies don’t use the words “breakthrough” or “holy grail of anti-aging products.”

As I learned more about the age-defying and nutritional benefits of the Maqui Berry, MaquiX® extract, and their lucrative, industry-first 5-Minute Pay Compensation Plan, suddenly it hit me – this was the dream company I had been waiting for. Since joining, QuiAri has exceeded my expectations. I’ve had the opportunity to help my family and friends look and feel younger and become one of QuiAri’s top leaders along the way.

I couldn’t have done it without support from my incredible upline led by Prashant and Sumi. Although I still have a few ranks to get to the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond, the lesson I’ve learned is that if you want the opportunity to live your dream lifestyle the first thing you need to do is find your dream company,”

stated Super Star Promoter, Dami.

Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and a world-class Executive Team with over 500 years of combined MLM experience, QuiAri has inspired Promoters in the MLM industry through its simple, yet unstoppable business model and Products that produce miraculous anti-aging and nutritional results.

“2024 has been a record-shattering year for QuiAri. Scientists have declared the Maqui Berry a significant breakthrough in the science behind anti-aging. QuiAri Scientific Advisor, Dr. Juan Hancke, was awarded a $5 million grant from the World Health Organization to study the nutritional benefits of Maqui.

He collaborated with Bob Reina to develop a proprietary extract, MaquiX® which boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui. From youthful skin to antioxidant support, to joint, heart, and immune health to increased energy and weight management, QuiAri products featuring Maqui and MaquiX® are considered by industry experts to be a breakthrough in anti-aging with life-changing results.

Bob Reina kept the Compensation Plan simple and easy for non-MLM pros to understand so that anyone and everyone could win bigger than ever before,”

said Dami.

QuiAri’s Compensation Plan is built for speed. A Promoter can reach the top of the Plan by Personally Sponsoring just 2 People – one on the Left and one on the Right who are Active and Qualified. Plus, there are 7 unique ways to earn, including Speed Bonuses and Rank Advancement Bonuses (combined total of $100,000 USD) for building your business quickly and Team Commissions where Promoters have the opportunity to earn up to $50,000 USD per week. Also, QuiAri pays higher Matching Bonuses than other MLM companies and pays out more frequently due to the lower 100-100 cycle with no volume flushing ever.

Payment for nearly all bonuses is just 5 minutes or less. With proprietary technology, years of consecutive growth, and countless people living healthier lives and looking and feeling younger, the QuiAri mission has never been more transparent. QuiAri believes in putting other people first and being industry trailblazers rather than following industry trends. Dami said she feels inspired by QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina and his wife Kristie, and hopes her contributions help spotlight all of the good QuiAri spreads around the world.

“The QuiAri mission is to help people live their best lives. Whether that is physically, financially, or a little of both, we are watching Bob’s dream unfold, and actually, it has become the shared dream of every single Promoter.

We are all very proud to be contributing to the mission. QuiAri is one of those companies that will still be here decades later because it has incredible leadership in place and communication in the Field is the best I’ve ever experienced.

If you haven’t attended one of QuiAri’s weekly Live Events hosted by Bob Reina, I highly recommend it. Bob often surprises us with a new resource or shares information about a new market opening soon. The generosity doesn’t stop at QuiAri. Bob is constantly providing Promoters with new opportunities and incentives to help us reach our dreams faster,”

said Dami.

Bob is known for taking care of everyone at QuiAri. Both Promoters and Customers have the opportunity to earn free Products every month by Personally Sponsoring 2 Customers with everyone on AutoDelivery. Dami said she enjoys getting her free products every month and loves the way she feels.

“I feel like I’m at the healthiest point in my life, and it’s all thanks to QuiAri Products. The age-reversing effects of Prime have helped clear up blemishes, reduced fine lines and wrinkles, and given my face a healthy glow.

I barely wear any make-up now, which has saved me a lot of time. My Team loves Prime as well and we feel happier than ever. We’re also all sleeping better knowing the stress of searching for our forever home has ended. I have very big dreams and QuiAri is the perfect company to help make them all come true,”

stated Dami.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

The post MLM Industry Leader Laldampuii From India Joins QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/03/mlm-industry-leader-laldampuii-from-india-joins-quiari/