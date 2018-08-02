Mike Amerman Achieves Diamond Elite Rank With Rain International

By Ted Nuyten

Not many network marketers can say they reached Diamond Elite in four months, but Mike and Jessica Amerman can.

He comes from a sales background. This has not only allowed him to understand and relate to people, but it laid a foundation that attracted him to Network Marketing. And, although his time in the Network Marketing World has been relatively short (6 years), it has been extraordinary successful.

Mike has been in 3 different companies, has become a million dollar earner, has created teams of 20k plus, and helped countless members of his teams become 6-figure earners.

It wasn’t until recently that he became interested in a seed-based nutritional company called Rain International. He thought the products were incredible and was happy to find an executive team that exhibited such integrity.

He enrolled as Rain Partner, and just four, short months later, had built a team big enough to help him achieve Diamond Elite. Along the way, he was able to pave roads of success for other team members, who have also climbed through the ranks at Rain.

The Founder and CEO of Rain International has said of Mike:

Leaders like this not only change their own lives, but change the lives of everyone that joins their team. You can be confident that when they build, they build for you.

Mike Amerman’s story has been incredible, but his impact has been even more unbelievable.

About Rain International

Rain International is the original creator of seed-based nutrition. Our experts have gone to the source of plant nutrition to formulate products proven to support healthy lives.

Rain International is more than the products we sell. From the beginning, we set out to make changes to improve the world around us starting with the health industry and moving beyond its borders into global sustainability, education initiatives, elevated lifestyles, and more.

We believe that the ultimate human experience we all crave is within everyones reach, and we don’t mind leading the way.

For more info please visit www.rainintl.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/mike-amerman-achieves-diamond-elite-rank-with-rain-international/