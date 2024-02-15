Metron Nutraceuticals Joins MDC Marketplace

By Team Business For Home International

MyDailyChoice is pleased to announce the latest addition to the MDC Marketplace: Metron Nutraceuticals. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing individual wellness, Metron brings forth a new era of dietary supplements distinguished for their exceptional quality, innovation, and effectiveness.

Behind Metron’s innovative products stands Dr. Nikolaos Tsirikos-Karapanos, a Board-Certified Pharmacist, Medical Doctor, and Cardiovascular Surgeon.

Dr. Tsirikos-Karapanos’s expertise and commitment to wellness drive the development of Metron’s patented formulas, ensuring the highest standards of quality and effectiveness.

Dr. Nikolaos Tsirikos-Karapanos, Founder of Metron Nutraceuticals, shares his vision:

“In the near future, this is going to be a multi-billion-dollar company. Amazon would like to be the next MyDailyChoice and that is why Metron Nutraceuticals has partnered with the MDC Marketplace.”

This strategic partnership underscores the shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the wellness industry.

Metron Nutraceuticals proudly presents ClearDrops® and ClearSleep®:

ClearDrops®:

Water-soluble zeolite

Detox heavy metals

Promotes pH balance

ClearSleep®:

Water-soluble, zeolite-based sleep support

Formulated with L-Tryptophan and AlphaWave® L-Theanine

Achieve restful sleep and wake up revitalized.

Both ClearDrops® and ClearSleep® hold triple-patents, setting them apart as leaders in their respective categories. These patents validate the unique formulations and efficacy of Metron’s products, providing consumers with trusted solutions for their wellness needs.

Metron Nutraceuticals is committed to advancing individual wellness through science-based, high-quality formulations. Manufactured in FDA Registered and Inspected facilities in the US, Metron’s products exceed industry standards, ensuring safety and efficacy.

“MyDailyChoice is excited to welcome Metron Nutraceuticals to the MDC Marketplace.

Their commitment to innovation and the unparalleled formulas perfectly align with our mission to offer the most exceptional products to our customers.”

says Josh Zwagil, CEO of MyDailyChoice.

About MyDailyChoice

MyDailyChoice is a marketplace where you can discover new brands, shop for your favorite products, and empower your entrepreneurial spirit. Founded by two dynamic entrepreneurs, Josh & Jenna Zwagil, who had a desire to empower individuals by eliminating obstacles and fostering positive change. For more information, please visit www.mydailychoice.com

